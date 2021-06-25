WINDSOR, ONT. -- An innovative virtual care solution for those struggling with substance use is now available through a variety of addiction service providers in Windsor-Essex.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare officials says Breaking Free Online (BFO) is possible thanks to a transformational local donation from the Solcz Family Foundation.

“The pandemic has forced us, as healthcare professionals, to start thinking outside the box and re-imagine how we deliver care,” said Patrick Kolowicz, Director of Mental Health and Addictions at HDGH.

“An uncomfortable truth in healthcare, also exacerbated by the pandemic, is that health outcomes can be contingent on access to care. The use of technology and low barrier virtual care solutions like Breaking Free Online will enhance access and help support the recovery journeys of individuals where and when they need it.”

The donation, announced back in 2019 to the HDGH Foundation and Ontario Telemedicine Network (OTN), supported the implementation of BFO first through HDGH’s 11 mental health and addiction programs and services.

Availability extended to 17 local addiction service providers last month.

BFO is a completely confidential recovery support program accessed online, wherever, and whenever needed for over 70 substances.

It is an evidence-based eLearning software that empowers clients to achieve recovery from substances, including opioids, which has been of particular local concern resulting in high rates of substance-related overdoses.

HDGH officials say they have been using the tool with its clients and patients seeing positive results. Since launching internally in December 2020, the west-end specialty hospital has had 79 clients enroll with a 94.4% retention rate. In a June 2021 report, 64.9% were actively engaged with BFO and have demonstrated clinical improvement in their level of substance dependence.

“As a clinician working with individuals experiencing substance use, BFO has been a welcomed support to treatment as it allows clients to use it in the way that best works for them,” said Sherrie Spencer, an RN in HDGH’s inpatient mental health unit. “Subconsciously, clients can sometimes set themselves up to be in high-risk areas.

Spender said a great feature of BFO is the location trigger where clients can set high-risk areas using google maps to identify triggers like a liquor store or bar for example.

“An alert will ping on their BFO Companion App when within 100 meters of the location with a strength-based message and reminder of their individual coping mechanisms already identified for their recovery,” said Spencer.

How does one access the tool?

If an individual is receiving services with one of the seventeen local addiction service providers, a staff member will provide clients with a unique code that allows for the setup of their personal BFO account. Upon login, the individual will complete an assessment to understand the issue faced. Individuals can then set personalized recovery achievements that are consistent with their goals.