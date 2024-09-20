Final phase of Wheatley investigation almost done

The final phase of investigation in downtown Wheatley is nearing completion over three years after a major gas explosion.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent said contractors have investigated roughly 75 per cent of the affected properties.

Work is currently underway at the site of 15 Talbot Road East and will continue east towards 23 Talbot Road East property in the coming days.

On August 26, 2021, a hydrogen sulfide gas (H2S) gas explosion rocked the small town's downtown core, injuring 20 and displacing many more in the months that followed.

To date, there have been no active gas wells discovered. On Sept. 18, excavation activities uncovered a historic brick structure with a 2-inch pipe in the middle immediately beneath the cement slab of 15 Talbot Road E.

No natural gas was detected in the hole or pipe. Equipment was mobilized to evaluate the depth and type of well.

On Sept. 19, further excavation revealed the depth to be approximately four meters below grade, and native soil was located at this depth indicating that no deep well is present. Backfilling of the area will continue. Once backfilling is competed the excavation activities will continue as per the original plan.

Officials say the investigation work will continue at least into next week, and should anything substantial be found, work will continue after that to address any issue present.

Chatham-Kent firefighters and EMS remain on site at all times to ensure the safety of the site and the surrounding community.