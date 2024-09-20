Final phase of Wheatley investigation almost done
The final phase of investigation in downtown Wheatley is nearing completion over three years after a major gas explosion.
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent said contractors have investigated roughly 75 per cent of the affected properties.
Work is currently underway at the site of 15 Talbot Road East and will continue east towards 23 Talbot Road East property in the coming days.
On August 26, 2021, a hydrogen sulfide gas (H2S) gas explosion rocked the small town's downtown core, injuring 20 and displacing many more in the months that followed.
To date, there have been no active gas wells discovered. On Sept. 18, excavation activities uncovered a historic brick structure with a 2-inch pipe in the middle immediately beneath the cement slab of 15 Talbot Road E.
No natural gas was detected in the hole or pipe. Equipment was mobilized to evaluate the depth and type of well.
On Sept. 19, further excavation revealed the depth to be approximately four meters below grade, and native soil was located at this depth indicating that no deep well is present. Backfilling of the area will continue. Once backfilling is competed the excavation activities will continue as per the original plan.
Officials say the investigation work will continue at least into next week, and should anything substantial be found, work will continue after that to address any issue present.
Chatham-Kent firefighters and EMS remain on site at all times to ensure the safety of the site and the surrounding community.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police arrest 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole Porsche and ran over its owner
Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porsche and then ran over its owner in an incident that was captured on video.
Woman nearly shut out of mother's estate sues brother in B.C. Supreme Court – and wins
Since she was a young girl growing up in Vancouver, Ginny Lam says her mom Yat Hei Law made it very clear she favoured her son William, because he was her male heir.
Woman shot by B.C. police was Colombian refugee with young daughter, advocate says
Advocates have identified the woman who died this week after being shot by police in Surrey, B.C., as a South American refugee who was raising a young daughter.
3 injured after man with knife enters Montreal-area mosque
Three men were injured after trying to subdue a man armed with a knife during afternoon prayers at a Montreal-area mosque Friday afternoon.
Kamala Harris tells Oprah any intruder to her home is 'getting shot'
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris on Thursday issued a warning to any potential home intruder: 'If somebody breaks in my house, they're getting shot.'
Teen arrested in New Brunswick after emergency alert; 5 people in custody
A 15-year-old boy who was the subject of an emergency alert in New Brunswick has been arrested.
On the trail of the mystery woman whose company licensed exploding pagers
What Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, 49, the Italian-Hungarian CEO and owner of Hungary-based BAC Consulting, says she hasn't done is make the exploding pagers that killed 12 people and wounded more than 2,000 in Lebanon this week.
'We're still pushing hard': Search for missing Manitoba boy continues, RCMP find tracks
The search for a missing six-year-old boy in Shamattawa is continuing Friday as RCMP hope recent tips can help lead to a happy conclusion.
Video released of person of interest after cat is allegedly set on fire in Orillia, Ont.
Provincial police investigating the death of a cat that was allegedly set on fire in Orillia earlier this week released surveillance video of a person of interest in the case.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener, Ont.
Protests were held in front of Kitchener City Hall on Friday, both for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education and queer rights in schools.
-
Cycling advocates react to proposed bike lane restrictions requiring removal of traffic lanes
The provincial government is considering new rules to restrict a municipality’s ability to install new bike lanes if it means traffic lanes would be removed.
-
Police warn extortion letters and emails are a scam
A new scam is being reported in communities across the country.
London
-
Retired Londoner wins $500,000 in Lotto Max
A London man is half a million dollars richer after winning a Lotto Max draw on August 13.
-
Fall is officially here - here are a couple of things to keep in mind as cooler weather rolls in
Fall is technically officially arriving this weekend, and there are a couple of things you should be thinking about.
-
Life threatening injuries for motorcycle driver following south end collision
A man is in hospital with life threatening injuries following a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Friday afternoon.
Barrie
-
First-degree murder charges laid against 2 Barrie men after shooting in Keswick park
Two men from Barrie have been charged after a deadly shooting at a park in Keswick on Wednesday.
-
Video released of person of interest after cat is allegedly set on fire in Orillia, Ont.
Provincial police investigating the death of a cat that was allegedly set on fire in Orillia earlier this week released surveillance video of a person of interest in the case.
-
Barrie man found guilty of fatal stabbing at Banff bar
A jury has found a Barrie man guilty of second-degree murder for the stabbing death of a man at a Banff bar two years ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Four dead in northern Ontario house fire
Emergency crews in northern Ontario found the bodies of four people inside a home where a fire broke out Thursday night.
-
Police arrest 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole Porsche and ran over its owner
Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porsche and then ran over its owner in an incident that was captured on video.
-
Northern police find more than $100K in SUV suspected in Hwy. 17 shooting
A Brampton driver, 27, was charged this week when northern Ontario police stopped the SUV he was driving on Highway 17 after a reported shooting and found more than $100,000 in cash.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
B.C. driver, 26, charged in fatal northern Ontario crash last year
A 26-year-old driver from Surrey, B.C., has been charged with three counts of criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm in a crash that killed two youths in northern Ontario last year.
-
Police seize handgun, drugs worth $300K in traffic stop near Espanola, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say three suspects from southern Ontario have been charged and drugs worth $300,000 have been seized following a traffic stop Sept. 16.
-
Northern police find more than $100K in SUV suspected in Hwy. 17 shooting
A Brampton driver, 27, was charged this week when northern Ontario police stopped the SUV he was driving on Highway 17 after a reported shooting and found more than $100,000 in cash.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators, National Capital Commission agree to build a new arena at LeBreton Flats
Agreement in principle has been reached to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats has been reached between the Ottawa Senators and the National Capital Commission (NCC), the two sides announced Friday.
-
Reaction mixed to Senators arena announcement
For years, the commute to Ottawa's west end was one of the biggest complaints for attending fans. But those who live in Kanata and in the immediate LeBreton area say the move would be a big change their respective neighbourhoods.
-
Ottawa police investigating downtown shooting
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting downtown Friday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Police arrest 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole Porsche and ran over its owner
Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porsche and then ran over its owner in an incident that was captured on video.
-
Parents of Ontario teen sue alleged poison salesman Kenneth Law
The parents of a teenager who died after allegedly consuming the poisonous products of a Mississauga man are now suing him, as well as several doctors involved in her care.
-
Person with life-threatening injuries after multi-vehicle collision in Milton, Ont.
One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Milton, Ont. on Friday night.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal announces $12M to renew seasonal pedestrian-only streets over 3 years
Montrealers can get used to taking a stroll on several car-free streets during the summer in the years to come thanks to a new commitment from the city.
-
3 injured after man with knife enters Montreal-area mosque
Three men were injured after trying to subdue a man armed with a knife during afternoon prayers at a Montreal-area mosque Friday afternoon.
-
Quebec company looks to help open up Canada to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Allrem, a Quebec company. wants to open up Canada to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.
Winnipeg
-
'We're still pushing hard': Search for missing Manitoba boy continues, RCMP find tracks
The search for a missing six-year-old boy in Shamattawa is continuing Friday as RCMP hope recent tips can help lead to a happy conclusion.
-
'A safety hazard': Concern about proposed cell tower near flight school
A plane approaches the grass runway at Harv’s Air School south of Steinbach. Nothing is getting in the way of a clear, smooth landing, but owner Harv Penner worries, that could soon change.
-
Unexpected consequences: Federal program sapping patients from dentistry college
The University of Manitoba's College of Dentistry is dealing with some unexpected consequences from the federal government's new Canadian Dental Care Plan
Edmonton
-
2 Edmonton Police Service officers charged with assault in 2023 incident
Two Edmonton Police Service officers have been criminally charged in connection with an assault.
-
100 attend controversial protest promoting parental rights
Roughly 100 people gathered in an Edmonton intersection on Friday in support of – and against – the 1 Million March for Children.
-
Jasper Park Lodge to re-open Oct. 1 after closure due to major wildfire
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge announced Friday it is now accepting reservations from guests for accommodations beginning Oct. 1.
Calgary
-
Second-degree murder conviction 'won't bring my boy back' says mother of Banff murder victim
The man charged with fatally stabbing lifelong Banff resident Ethan Enns-Goneau in 2022 has been convicted of second-degree murder.
-
Frost advisory issued for City of Calgary Friday night
Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for Calgary late Friday afternoon.
-
'Last hurrah': Memorial service for Calgary children's entertainer Buck Shot
It was the last show for longtime children's TV star Ron (Buck Shot) Barge Friday as hundreds of family, friends and fans attended a public memorial in Calgary.
Regina
-
Meet the longtime high school football assistant making his on-field debut
Cole Haas is more than just an avid fan of the F.W. Johnson Wildcats football team. He's a fixture on the sidelines, a source of encouragement, and a beloved member of the team.
-
Regina police respond to collision involving motorcycle
Regina police are responding to a collision involving a motorcycle on Friday evening.
-
Five Regina schools placed in lockdown, secure building mode following bear mace report: police
Five Regina schools were placed into lockdown or secure the building mode following a report of a weapons investigation at Miller High School on Friday.
Vancouver
-
'Atrocious,' 'racist,' 'horrible' group chat at the centre of allegations against 3 B.C. RCMP officers
The RCMP is seeking the dismissal of three officers who have been suspended from the Coquitlam detachment since June 2021 over allegations of racist, sexist and homophobic comments made in a group chat.
-
Woman shot by B.C. police was Colombian refugee with young daughter, advocate says
Advocates have identified the woman who died this week after being shot by police in Surrey, B.C., as a South American refugee who was raising a young daughter.
-
CTV News Reality Check: Legislated funding, not a 'rigged election' in B.C.
On the day he spoke to one of his largest audiences to date, the leader of the BC Conservatives made an exceptionally misleading statement around a well-publicized funding model for political parties that’s been in place since 2018.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man gives back by transforming 'eyesore' house into 'spectacular' display
A home has been transformed for the benefit of a B.C. neighbourhood, by a man who was transformed by the caring of his community.
-
Feds' draft transition plan for B.C. salmon farms finally arrives, 7 weeks late
When the federal government announced all open net fish farms on the British Columbia coast need to be out of the water by 2029, it also promised to produce a draft transition plan by the end of July. It missed that target by seven weeks.
-
B.C. NDP leader David Eby launches election campaign a day early in key battleground
New Democrat Leader David Eby has launched his British Columbia election campaign a day early, making the key battle ground of Surrey his first stop.
Atlantic
-
Teen arrested in New Brunswick after emergency alert; 5 people in custody
A 15-year-old boy who was the subject of an emergency alert in New Brunswick has been arrested.
-
Halifax Regional Police seek four people after a series of high-value thefts
Halifax Regional Police warned the public of a series of high-value thefts targeting retail stores Friday.
-
Planes, passengers returning to Halifax airport
Air travel is back in full swing at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.