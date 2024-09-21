WINDSOR
    • More young immigrants attending post-secondary than domestic students in Windsor-Essex: Report

    (Source: Statistics Canada, maroke/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: Statistics Canada, maroke/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    A new report released by Statistics Canada has analyzed the rate of post-secondary attendance between young immigrants and domestic students.

    In Windsor-Essex, immigrant students have a slightly higher attendance rate of 47.8 per cent. Domestic students fall just one point eight per cent behind at 46 per cent. These statistics are based off students aged 20 to 24.

    Among the areas surveyed, which include Toronto, Hamilton, Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Guelph, London and Windsor, Guelph remains the lone region where domestic students had a higher attendance rate than immigrant students. The difference was just 0.6 per cent.

    The full report can be seen here.

