St. Clair College golf teams succeed in Welland

Windsor

    The St. Clair College golf teams were successful at the Niagara Knights Invitational tournament on Friday.

    It took place in Welland at the Cardinal Lakes Golf Club.

    The women’s team tied for first place, alongside the Humber Hawks, shooting a total of 156, or 12 over par.

    Alyssa Cowling tied for second individually, scoring three over par 75. Teammate Justine Gorham shot an 81.

    On the men’s side, the team also tied for first place with Humber. The men shot a total of 300, also 12 over par.

    Steven Hill led scoring for the Saints. He had an even par 72, landing himself in third place in individual standings.

    Others on the men’s team with notable scores include Spencer Higgenbottom with a three over 75, Cale Marontate with a four over 76 and Simon Moir with a five over 77.

    St. Clair’s golf team is ranked third in the country.

    The Saints hit the course again on Monday in Barrie, taking part in the Georgian College Invitational at Heritage Hills Golf Club.

    The full list of standings is available here.

