Video: Coyote pups in Kingsville

A Kingsville man is sharing some adorable video of young coyote pups.

Wally Simpson posted a video Thursday of six young coyote pups in Kingsville on May 8, 2023.

“I saw the mother in the apple orchard and when I turned the corner there were these six playing outside. They were right by their den in a ditch,” Simpson said in the public post on the Windsor/Essex Coyote Watch Facebook group.

He said they were very curious and came up and smelled his hand as he was videotaping.

Meanwhile, about 40 kilometres away in LaSalle, police issued a reminder about coyotes on social media on Thursday. The town has tips for what to do if you see a coyote.