WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Incident in Chatham resolved peacefully

    Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) said the incident in the area of McNaughton Avenue East between Taylor Trail and Spurgeon Drive has been rosolved peacefully.

    No further details were released.

    Wednesday afternoon, CKPS alerted the public via X that there was a heavy police presence in the area for an active investigation.

    The area opened just after 4 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News