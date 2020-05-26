WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police say a fire at an Amherstburg business is actively being investigated as an arson.

Officers responded to a business at 365 Sandwich Street South for a report of a fire on Sunday at about 11:50 pm.

When police arrived, they saw an active fire inside the business. Firefighters also arrived on scene to put the fire out.

Fire Chief Bruce Montone says the commercial building has some tenants but was not fully occupied.

The damage estimate is $200,000.

Through investigation, responding officers believed this incident may be an arson and the area was deemed a crime scene.

Two suspicious people were reported to have been seen in the area during the time of the incident and it is believed they fled in a vehicle.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Members of the Arson Unit continue to actively investigate this incident as an arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.