Windsor Police are investigating a commercial building fire in Amherstburg
Published Monday, May 25, 2020 1:21PM EDT
Fire crews and police on scene at Amherstburg fire 365 Sandwich Street South (courtesy OnLocation/Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Police are investigating an overnight fire in Amherstburg, after the front window of a Sandwich Street business was smashed.
Fire crews responded to the call of a working fire at 365 Sandwich Street South just around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Fire Chief Bruce Montone says the commercial building has some tenants but was not fully occupied.
The damage estimate is $200,000.
Montone could not say where the fire started, as the cause is part of the investigation by Windsor Police.
No injuries were reported.
