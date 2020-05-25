WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Police are investigating an overnight fire in Amherstburg, after the front window of a Sandwich Street business was smashed.

Fire crews responded to the call of a working fire at 365 Sandwich Street South just around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Fire Chief Bruce Montone says the commercial building has some tenants but was not fully occupied.

The damage estimate is $200,000.

Montone could not say where the fire started, as the cause is part of the investigation by Windsor Police.

No injuries were reported.