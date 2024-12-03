'Times are tough and we're feeling the stretch': Still time to give this Giving Tuesday

Dec. 3 is Giving Tuesday and the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation (CKHAF) is calling on the community for support to help purchase a new fluoroscopy machine for Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (CKHA).

According to CKHAF officials, the vital piece of diagnostic imaging equipment is essential for CKHA’s ability to provide exceptional patient care close to home.

“Fluoroscopy is a cornerstone of modern diagnostic imaging,” said Christine Mitchell, president and CEO of CKHAF.

The goal is to raise $40,000 by midnight, with the James A. Beattie Foundation committing to match all Giving Tuesday donations, dollar for dollar, up to $20,000.

“From real-time imaging to guiding complex procedures, this machine will play a pivotal role in improving patient outcomes across our community," Mitchell said. "We’re incredibly grateful to the James A. Beattie Foundation for their matching gift and to this wonderful community for their ongoing support. We can’t wait to see how everyone steps up to participate in this global generosity movement.”

The CKHAF said the current fluoroscopy machine at CKHA is nearing end of service, making this replacement a priority, noting the hope is to have the new machine in place by early 2025.

“We believe in the power of community and the profound impact of giving,” says Jack Morrison, President of the James A. Beattie Foundation. “We know that by supporting the purchase of this Fluoroscopy machine, we’ll have a real impact for local hospital patients, and we hope that people will respond generously, because generosity is what strengthens our community and helps us build a brighter future.”

Giving Tuesday is a global movement dedicated to giving back, celebrated each year on the first Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

"It really is a very, very important piece of equipment for our patients and to keep them locally so they don't have to travel to get that service," said CKHAF Director of Development Melissa Hunter.

Hunter told CTV News, "It's the end of the year, the end of your tax season. A lot of people are thinking ahead, how to get a better tax return. And this is an easy way to do it. If you're thinking of making a donation any way by the end of the year, why not do it on Giving Tuesday, where you will double your impact?"

Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association

Mean time, other organizations like the Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association (WETRA) are also appealing to the generosity of the local community during Giving Tuesday.

"This year, Giving Tuesday even means a little bit more to us because we have a 2025 by 2025 campaign that's been kicked off," said WETRA program director Paige Shepley.

Shepley said WETRA is facing a projected budget deficit of $20,000 in 2025 due to inflation, hopeful that contributions made on Giving Tuesday can assist in covering the shortfall.

"Times are tough and we're feeling the stretch this year," Shepley said. "So we found ourselves in a bit of a deficit and we're looking to the community to help us balance the books and make up that gap."

WETRA helps improve the quality of life for people with diverse means.

Shepley continued, "Funds raised through this campaign and any time of the year really help to offset the cost of our programing by providing really quality care for our horses, who are, of course the heart and soul of what we do here at WETRA."

UHC Hub of Opportunity

Elsewhere, University of Windsor students were encouraged to contribute non-perishable goods to the Campus Food Pantry or clean, gently used or new winter coats and snow pants of any size for the Unemployed Help Centre's local Coats for Kids effort during an event at the CAW Student Centre.

"A lot of times in the past we have said just donate $5... $5 makes a difference," stated UHC Hub of Opportunity CEO June Muir

Muir told CTV News one small act of generosity can make a big difference.

"What's so good about a monetary donation is that we're able to buy the things that we can't get donated," Muir said.

"And it's easy to do," she said. "You can just go on our website at UHC.ca and you can give."