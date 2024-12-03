Survey raises concerns about cannabis-impaired driving in Ontario

A recent survey conducted by CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) highlights an increase in cannabis use among Ontario drivers, sparking some concern about impaired driving.

The survey, which polled 1,664 drivers aged 19 and older, found that 19 per cent of respondents admitted to driving after consuming cannabis — five per cent more than last year.

“This data shows us that the popularity of cannabis has subsequently resulted in more impaired driving,” said Michael Stewart, community relations consultant for CAA SCO.

He added, “Cannabis can be safely consumed recreationally, but never when behind the wheel.”

Drivers Still Concerned—But Perceptions Vary

91 per cent of survey respondents agreed cannabis-impaired driving poses a serious risk to road safety -- though 90 per cent of drivers said it’s safer than alcohol.

93 per cent thought it was less risky than opioids or illegal narcotics.

“There is often a misconception on the effects cannabis can have on a driver,” Stewart said.

“Driving impaired can greatly impact a driver’s reaction time, coordination, and decision-making, just the same as it does when consuming alcohol.”

Chaouki Hamka, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Windsor & Essex County Community Leader, agreed that some drivers underestimate the risks.

He said common misconceptions include the belief that cannabis is less impairing than alcohol, or even that it makes drivers more cautious.

“While some cannabis users report driving more slowly or carefully, studies show that cannabis impairs attention, perception, and motor skills,” said Hamka.

“Overestimating caution doesn’t compensate for delayed reactions or poor judgment.”

Hamka also warned that the effects of cannabis can linger, even after the high has worn off.

“THC can remain in your system and impair cognitive functions for hours,” he said.

Increased Access and Consumption

According to CAA’s survey, 74 per cent of Ontarians live near at least one cannabis store, and 35 per cent said they have four or more in their neighborhood — a six per cent increase from 2023.

Hamka believes easier access may contribute to more drivers getting behind the wheel after consuming cannabis.

“Legality doesn’t equate to safety,” he said, adding that driving while high is still considered impaired driving under Ontario law.

Police Cracking Down During the Holidays

With the holiday season underway, Windsor Police Service has ramped up enforcement with its annual roadside check campaign running through December.

Officers will be out in force to catch impaired drivers, whether under the influence of alcohol or cannabis.

“You have to find alternate ways to get home,” said Constable Bianca Jackson.

“This is just not safe anymore.”

CAA SCO is also reminding Ontarians to plan ahead.

“While we’re all aware that alcohol-impaired driving can be deadly, we should also take the same attitude towards cannabis-impaired driving,” said Stewart.