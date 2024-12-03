Survey raises concerns about cannabis-impaired driving in Ontario
A recent survey conducted by CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) highlights an increase in cannabis use among Ontario drivers, sparking some concern about impaired driving.
The survey, which polled 1,664 drivers aged 19 and older, found that 19 per cent of respondents admitted to driving after consuming cannabis — five per cent more than last year.
“This data shows us that the popularity of cannabis has subsequently resulted in more impaired driving,” said Michael Stewart, community relations consultant for CAA SCO.
He added, “Cannabis can be safely consumed recreationally, but never when behind the wheel.”
Drivers Still Concerned—But Perceptions Vary
91 per cent of survey respondents agreed cannabis-impaired driving poses a serious risk to road safety -- though 90 per cent of drivers said it’s safer than alcohol.
93 per cent thought it was less risky than opioids or illegal narcotics.
“There is often a misconception on the effects cannabis can have on a driver,” Stewart said.
“Driving impaired can greatly impact a driver’s reaction time, coordination, and decision-making, just the same as it does when consuming alcohol.”
Chaouki Hamka, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Windsor & Essex County Community Leader, agreed that some drivers underestimate the risks.
He said common misconceptions include the belief that cannabis is less impairing than alcohol, or even that it makes drivers more cautious.
“While some cannabis users report driving more slowly or carefully, studies show that cannabis impairs attention, perception, and motor skills,” said Hamka.
“Overestimating caution doesn’t compensate for delayed reactions or poor judgment.”
Hamka also warned that the effects of cannabis can linger, even after the high has worn off.
“THC can remain in your system and impair cognitive functions for hours,” he said.
Increased Access and Consumption
According to CAA’s survey, 74 per cent of Ontarians live near at least one cannabis store, and 35 per cent said they have four or more in their neighborhood — a six per cent increase from 2023.
Hamka believes easier access may contribute to more drivers getting behind the wheel after consuming cannabis.
“Legality doesn’t equate to safety,” he said, adding that driving while high is still considered impaired driving under Ontario law.
Police Cracking Down During the Holidays
With the holiday season underway, Windsor Police Service has ramped up enforcement with its annual roadside check campaign running through December.
Officers will be out in force to catch impaired drivers, whether under the influence of alcohol or cannabis.
“You have to find alternate ways to get home,” said Constable Bianca Jackson.
“This is just not safe anymore.”
CAA SCO is also reminding Ontarians to plan ahead.
“While we’re all aware that alcohol-impaired driving can be deadly, we should also take the same attitude towards cannabis-impaired driving,” said Stewart.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mexico president says Canada has a 'very serious' fentanyl problem
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.
Freeland says it was 'right choice' for her not to attend Mar-a-Lago dinner with Trump
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says it was 'the right choice' for her not to attend the surprise dinner with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Friday night.
Quebec doctors who refuse to stay in public system for 5 years face $200K fine per day
Quebec's health minister has tabled a bill that would force new doctors trained in the province to spend the first five years of their careers working in Quebec's public health network.
NDP won't support Conservative non-confidence motion that quotes Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he won't play Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's games by voting to bring down the government on an upcoming non-confidence motion.
Speaker's ruling clears path for Trudeau's government to face successive tests of confidence in days ahead
After rallying his party's caucus and staffers on Parliament Hill Tuesday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh signalled that he's still not ready to help the other opposition parties trigger an early election, yet.
Opposition leaders talk unity following Trudeau meeting about Trump, minister calls 51st state comment 'teasing'
The prime minister’s emergency meeting with opposition leaders on Tuesday appears to have bolstered a more united front against U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threats.
Calgary man who drove U-Haul over wife sentenced to 15 years
A Calgary man who killed his wife in 2020 when he drove over her in a loaded U-Haul has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
Man severely injured saving his wife from a polar bear attack in the Far North
A man was severely injured Tuesday morning when he leaped onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled in the Far North community of Fort Severn.
Canada is pausing private refugee sponsorship applications until 2026
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says that the recent pause in most private refugee sponsorships is because there is an 'oversupply' of applications and they don't want to give people fleeing war zones false hope.
Kitchener
-
Why Wilmot is proposing a $580 tax increase in its 2025 draft budget
The Township of Wilmot has released its 2025 draft budget which included a one-time capital infrastructure investment.
-
Teddy Bear Toss happening tonight at the Aud
Calling all Kitchener Rangers fans! The Teddy Bear Toss returns for tonight's game against the Brantford Bulldogs.
-
Guelph Police looking for missing pregnant woman
Guelph Police are asking for help as they search for a missing pregnant woman.
London
-
Witness sees accused with gun at bush bash shooting scene
A witness for the bush party shooting trial says he saw the accused with a firearm that night.
-
'A real gamut': LHSC highlights number of serious seasonal injuries ahead of the holiday season
As we head into the heart of the holiday season, experts at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) are cautioning the public in order to help prevent serious injuries.
-
Tire shops 'spinning' with winter tire changeover demand
London tire and automotive shops remain caught off guard by the sudden arrival of winter.
Barrie
-
Woman dies in two-vehicle crash on Highway 118 in Haliburton
An 87-year-old woman has died following a collision on Highway 118 in Haliburton County on Monday afternoon.
-
Snow-clearing efforts stalled due to tractor-trailers stuck on many roads along Highway 11
Snow-clearing efforts continue on secondary roads that remain closed along Highway 11 on Tuesday.
-
Crown pushes for 6-year sentence for supervisor convicted in fatal crash case
Victim impact statements were read in a Barrie courtroom on Tuesday ahead of sentencing for a man convicted of criminal negligence causing the death of a dump truck driver four years ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Man severely injured saving his wife from a polar bear attack in the Far North
A man was severely injured Tuesday morning when he leaped onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled in the Far North community of Fort Severn.
-
As propane tanks exploded, homeless Sudbury, Ont., man pulls woman from burning tent
TJ Bedggood is humble about his life-saving actions Sunday evening, when he pulled his friend from a burning tent fire as propane tanks exploded in an encampment in Sudbury.
-
Five years after toddler's brutal death, Northern Ont. family struggles to find peace, justice
A North Bay family is struggling to find peace and justice as the five-year anniversary of the brutal death of toddler Oliver McCarthy approaches.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Shooting on Manitoulin Island leads to attempted murder charges
Two people have been charged – one with attempted murder – following a shooting in Wikwemikong last week.
-
Insults on social media lead to real-life assault in northern Ont.
A Mississauga First Nation woman has been charged with assault after she took offence to comments about her on social media.
-
Snow squall warning in the Sault, heaviest snowfall expected tonight
Sault Ste. Marie's run of severe winter weather will continue Tuesday, with Environment Canada issuing another snow squall warning.
Ottawa
-
TRAVEL ADVISORY
TRAVEL ADVISORY Winter weather travel advisory in effect as Ottawa expects first notable snowfall
The first winter weather travel advisory of the season is in effect for Ottawa as the city's first dump of snow expected this week.
-
1 teen, 4 adults injured in crash involving school bus and vehicle in south Ottawa
Ottawa paramedics say five people were injured following a collision between a school bus and a van in south Ottawa.
-
'Adapting is huge': Skiers, snowboarders prepare for first significant snowfall
Winter sports enthusiasts are looking forward to the coming snowfall in eastern Ontario, as are ski resorts, which have had a slow start to the season.
Toronto
-
Richmond Hill jewelry store smash-and-grab caught on video, 5 suspects outstanding
Video footage has surfaced on social media of a violent daytime robbery earlier this week at a jewelry store in a Richmond Hill shopping centre.
-
Walking pneumonia cases in Ontario have nearly tripled since 2019: report
The number of walking pneumonia cases seen in Ontario this year is triple the amount of what was reported in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Process around Ontario Place redevelopment was 'unfair' and didn't follow rules: AG
Ontario's auditor general is slamming the Ford government for failing to follow proper process around the redevelopment of Ontario Place, including a revelation that senior staff communicated directly with Therme Canada and other applicants while proposals were still being accepted.
Montreal
-
Despite devastating poll, Quebec Premier Legault confident he’s here to stay
Despite a devastating poll, Premier François Legault is confident that he will lead the CAQ troops into the next electoral battle in two years' time.
-
Quebec doctors who refuse to stay in public system for 5 years face $200K fine per day
Quebec's health minister has tabled a bill that would force new doctors trained in the province to spend the first five years of their careers working in Quebec's public health network.
-
Quebec man get prison sentence after trying to smuggle fake permanent residence cards, licences
A Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after attempting to smuggle more than 1,000 forged documents into the country, including Canadian permanent resident cards and driver's licences.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government promises trade office in U.S. capital to boost economy
The Manitoba government is planning to open a trade office in Washington, D.C., in the new year to deal with threatened United States tariffs and promote investment opportunities in provincial sectors such as mining and aerospace.
-
Every Winnipeg driver pulled over during checkstop program must give breath sample: police
Every driver pulled over in Winnipeg as part of the police’s annual festive season checkstop program will have to provide a breath sample.
-
Pembina Trails School Division dealing with 'cyber security incident', classes continuing
People within the Pembina Trails School Division are being told to watch for any unusual activity as the division is currently dealing with a “cyber security incident.”
Edmonton
-
Ex-Alberta teacher convicted of sex crime involving child for 2nd time
Former Alberta teacher Brian Davison has been found guilty of one count of sexual exploitation in connection with an incident involving a child.
-
Giving Tuesday: As the Canada Post strike and inflation affect charities, here's how Edmontonians can help
Across the country, charities are getting ready for the holidays, which is often a busy time for many of them, and are relying on the generosity of Canadians to help get them.
-
Beaumont teen with 'big heart' starts birthday tradition to help others
On Saturday, Grace Gibson and Bailey Paxman filled a car with warm blankets, coats, thick socks and snacks and headed to Edmonton.
Calgary
-
Loved ones seek answers as Pine Creek death deemed a homicide
Calgary police say the death of a man in the community of Pine Creek last month is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Person found dead in Taradale home with high CO levels: CFD
A person was found dead in a Taradale home where emergency crews discovered high levels of carbon monoxide.
-
Calgary man who drove U-Haul over wife sentenced to 15 years
A Calgary man who killed his wife in 2020 when he drove over her in a loaded U-Haul has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
Regina
-
Regulations around foreign ownership of Sask. farmland need better enforcement, auditor finds
The Provincial Auditor of Saskatchewan is recommending that the province improve its system of monitoring sales of farmland to foreign entities.
-
Formal expectations needed for answering 911 calls: Sask. auditor reports
The Provincial Auditor assessed the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency’s (SPSA) 911 call taking and dispatching processes for fire emergencies, focusing on the Provincial Emergency Communications Centre.
-
Attempted murder charge laid after home invasion, series of hit and runs in Regina
Two people in Regina are facing a list of charges following a series of alleged acts that include a home invasion, multiple collisions and attempted murder.
Vancouver
-
Bad blood? Taylor Swift ticket dispute settled by B.C. tribunal
A B.C. woman and her daughter will be attending one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Vancouver – but only after a tribunal intervened and settled a dispute among friends over tickets.
-
Vancouver Canucks defenceman Hronek out 8 weeks with lower-body injury
Vancouver Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek is expected to be out until the end of January as he recovers from a lower-body injury.
-
BC SPCA to rescue up to 30 stray cats from one Kamloops home
The BC SPCA is warning of the consequences of feeding stray cats after a person accidentally lured over 25 felines to their home in Kamloops, B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
Bad blood? Taylor Swift ticket dispute settled by B.C. tribunal
A B.C. woman and her daughter will be attending one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Vancouver – but only after a tribunal intervened and settled a dispute among friends over tickets.
-
Comox Valley RCMP seek suspect who tried to climb woman's deck wearing a gas mask
Mounties on Vancouver Island are seeking witnesses after a woman reported that a man wearing a gas mask tried to climb onto the deck of her home near Courtenay, B.C.
-
Canadian military drones enter production, though Arctic modifications will be required
Canada's first combat drones have now entered production, though the remotely piloted aircraft will require years of testing and significant modifications before the first units are delivered in 2028.
Atlantic
-
Snow, rain, and wind expected for Maritimes this week with early December storm
A developing low pressure skirting colder air in place across eastern parts of the country will bring snow, rain, and wind to the Maritimes on Thursday.
-
Cape Breton investigating last year of municipal credit card transactions
The Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) is investigating more than a year of transactions on a legislative credit card due to a lack of documents.
-
N.B. woman dies after hit and run in Notre-Dame: RCMP
A 40-year-old New Brunswick woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Notre-Dame, N.B.
N.L.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
-
N.L. man not guilty of sex charges, judge cites inadequate police investigation
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has acquitted a man of six crimes, including sexual assault and sexual interference, citing inadequacies in the investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.