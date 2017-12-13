

CTV Windsor





The CTV Windsor Bell building and a number of bus stops along Ouellette Avenue between Wyandotte and Tecumseh were targeted by vandals overnight.

The message spray-painted on the Bell building was “Islam Executes Drug Dealers.” It has since been removed.

The front doors of The Windsor Star on Ouellette Avenue were also spray-painted.

The incidents are believed to have taken place in the early morning hours.

Officers are actively investigating.

Police have obtained images from video surveillance of the alleged suspect and we are encouraging the public to call with any information.