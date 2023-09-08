UWindsor shows off Faculty of Law renovations

The University of Windsor is celebrating a multi-million dollar renovation to the Faculty of Law building.

University officials provided a tour of the renovation on Friday at the Ron W. Ianni Building on the corner of Sunset and University avenues.

Dean of Windsor Law Reem Bahdi says the reopening signifies a commitment to Windsor Law’s ongoing mission creating an innovative and accessible institution committed to revolutionizing legal education and shaping the future of legal practice.

Several rooms were revealed, including the Don Rodzik Moot Court Classroom where students can replicate court proceedings.

The project began in 2019.

This is a developing story, more details to come.