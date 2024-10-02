Windsor Tigers fans celebrate wildcard win

With their straight second win Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers swept the Houston Astros, advancing past the MLB playoffs' wildcard round and securing their spot in the American League Division Series (ALDS).

That’s great news for the many Tigers fans who call Windsor home — many of whom stopped by local sports bars to watch as the team progressed further than it has in a decade.

“Loving everything that they're doing right now,” said lifelong fan Chris Hasiak after Wednesday’s win. “If I wasn’t over there in Detroit, this is where I’d want to be right now.”

Hasiak watched the game at The Loose Goose on Ouellette Avenue with a handful of other fans.

He said the atmosphere during the game was electric, reflecting how beloved the Tigers are in Windsor.

“We love Detroit,” he said. “Let’s go!”

Out on the patio, Randy Russon and his wife Mary almost couldn’t believe it when they saw the Tigers advance.

“I've been a Tigers fan since 1962, so every time they do something special, it's always good for me,” Randy said.

He recalls the team’s last playoff run in 2014, and both he and Mary have secured tickets to a game next week at Comerica Park.

“I’m so happy for them,” said Mary. “Those young guys and the city of Detroit. This is beautiful.”

They won’t be the only Windsorites crossing the border for the next series.

Pat Wilhelm is planning to be there too.

“I have chills,” he said. “I got my tickets yesterday, so today's win solidified it. I get to go to a game.”

The Detroit Tigers will play Saturday night in Game 1 of the ALDS. They face the Cleveland Guardians in a best-of-five series.

Hasiak is hesitant to predict the outcome.

“It’s one of those, I don’t know if they're going to do it, but let’s go,” he said.

Games one, two, and five of the series will be played in Cleveland, while games three and four will take place in Detroit.