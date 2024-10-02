Rodent rates rise in Windsor

Rodent rates have risen in Windsor this year.

Cody Howard, president of Pestward Pest Control Solutions, said his company has taken over 500 calls so far in 2024, up from 336 last year.

“Mild winters can lead to faster reproduction and more breeding periods over the course of the spring and summer and into fall,” said Howard, who noted older homes can degrade, leading to more access.

“As it gets colder outside, rodents are going to start to look for somewhere warm.”

Howard said the most common entry points for rodents are door sweeps, where utility lines enter the home, worn down mortar in the brick of the foundation and under the siding of a home. He demonstrated how a simple walk around the house can expose a possible entry point.

“Anything that is your pinky or around the size of your pinky, that is sufficient for mouse entry and anything around the size of your thumb, one inch bigger, slightly smaller, that's sufficient for rat entry.”

Howard suggested to keep your recycling and garbage away from the house. If not, rodents and critters have an opportunity to breed and thrive.

“If the rats can get into a spot and they can set up a nesting and establish a breeding ground there, it can really exaggerate the issue in your area,” Howard told CTV News.

The City of Windsor has lowered the number of interactions with rats through their Rodent Extermination Program.

“It's one of the factors to help reduce the population, but we'll never fully get rid of rats,” said Anne Marie Albidone, the city's manager of environmental services.

She said the program baited about 1,700 properties close to five years ago. So far this year, they've hit 600.

“While we may be seeing a decrease in rats, it doesn't mean that we're going to see a decrease in every wildlife population at this time,” she said.

Albidone said if residents feel there are rats on their property or suspect they are in the neighbourhood, they should call 311.