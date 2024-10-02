WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Almost $1 million in fraudulent activities leads to charges: WPS

    Source: payphoto/iStock via Getty Images Plus. Source: payphoto/iStock via Getty Images Plus.
    One suspect has been arrested following a fraud investigation, conducted by the Windsor Police Service (WPS).

    Police said between February 2019 and September 2023, a 35-year-old woman allegedly wrote forged cheques and conducted a series of unauthorized transfers and bill payments.

    The total of the transactions was $995,610.

    Following an investigation by the Financial Crimes Unit, officers arrested the suspect at a home in the 1800 block of Olive Road.

    The woman is facing charges for fraud over $5,000, uttering a forged document and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

