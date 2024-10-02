WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 15 suspects arrested in retail theft operation

    A Windsor police cruiser sits outside of headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A Windsor police cruiser sits outside of headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Windsor police are cracking down on retail thefts in the city.

    The Windsor Police Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrested 15 people during a three-day retail theft operation.

    Officers partnered with loss prevention teams at two local stores to thwart retail theft between Sept. 25 and 27.

    “The perception that shoplifting is a victimless crime could not be further from the truth,” said Insp. Jennifer Crosby. “Thieves can often become aggressive and even lash out physically at store employees. The financial costs are also enormous and are ultimately passed on to the customers.”

    Police arrested a total of 15 people, laid 20 charges, and recovered $725 in stolen property.

