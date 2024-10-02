‘It was kind of like a job interview’: Accused Windsorite admits to communications with terrorist organization

WARNING: This article contains content some may find offensive. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Seth Bertrand, 21, is accused of applying to join the Atomwaffen Division (AWD) in 2021.

According to Public Safety Canada, AWD, also known as Nationalist Socialist Order (NSO), “is an international neo-Nazi terror group”, which “calls for acts of violence against racial, religious and ethnic groups, and informants, police and bureaucrats to prompt the collapse of society.”

It was added to Canada’s list of known terror entities in February 2021.

On Feb. 21, 2021, Bertrand was accused of filling out an application to join the organization.

During the trial on Wednesday at Windsor’s Superior court, federal prosecutors played the hour-long videotaped statement given by Bertrand to the RCMP in May 2022.

“It was kind of like a job interview,” Bertrand told Sergeant Shelley Schedewitz.

“They just kind of asked me questions. Had me write up a whole summary about myself.”

In a court filing, Bertrand’s answers to the questions were also revealed.

When asked why he wanted to join the NSO, Bertrand wrote “your professionalism and your propaganda quality, everything about the NSO just stands out to me. I wanna be a part of that.”

“I have already proven myself worth of another division’s trust, a stunt of mine made it in local news,” Bertrand’s application concludes.

Bertrand admitted in his RCMP statement that at the time he communicated with AWD, he was depressed because it was during the pandemic.

“Everybody was not at school, and it was all online (expletive). Yeah, I was literally organizing all of this stuff while listening to one of my teachers go off,” Bertrand told Sgt. Schedewitz, adding he used his school-issued computer to fill out the application. “I had nothing else to do it on.”

Bertrand told the RCMP he had read information online about three other terror groups affiliated with AWD.

“I became a Neo-Nazi. That was me for a while,” Bertrand told the RCMP. “A very dark patch in my life that I do not like.”

Bertrand eventually told the RCMP his best friend encouraged him to see the dark side of the movement.

“I was blinded. I was damaged horribly and to people who I thought were healing me, were just brainwashing me,” Bertrand told the RCMP.

“Do I regret everything I did back then? Abso-(expletive) -lutely. Of course, I do. Every day it haunts me at night. I just want to get out of this. I don’t want to be involved with this anymore.”

Although he can’t say how long he communicated with AWD, Bertrand told the RCMP he “lost contact” with them and never actually joined.

“I’m not a terrorist. I don’t want to kill nobody. I don’t want to (expletive) do all that anymore. Haven’t wanted to be a part of that for a long time. I just want to get my (expletive) in order,” Bertrand told Sgt. Schedewitz.

Two trials within the trial

As the judge is hearing this evidence, she must decide whether to even consider it for her verdict. There are currently two ‘voir dires’ ongoing at the same time.

Firstly, the defence is seeking to have Bertrand’s statement to the RCMP removed from the case because they believe his rights to counsel were violated.

It’s their intention to prove that Bertrand understood he was under arrest, but didn’t know it was because of his alleged involvement with the AWD.

At the start of his statement, Bertrand thought he was brought in for participating in the Freedom Convoy blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in February that year.

In addition, the defence also believes Bertrand was denied access to his lawyer of choice, was never asked if he was satisfied with his conversation with ‘duty counsel’ and he was never advised that he did not have to speak with Sgt. Schedewitz.

Then, on Wednesday, the federal prosecutor asked the court to allow them to present “prior discreditable conduct” evidence against Bertrand.

Bertrand has already pleaded guilty to inciting hate and mischief for vandalising a local transgender support office and for his actions against a local gay couple whose car windows were smashed. Those incidents were in February 2021 and May 2021 respectively.

After pleading guilty to the local charges in August 2023, Bertrand served five months house arrest.

The Crown wishes to have the judge consider those crimes as “similar fact evidence” or “acts of discreditable conduct”, which they believe are important to consider on the participation in terrorist activity charge.

The two ‘voir dires’ will be argued later this month and Justice Maria Carroccia indicated Wednesday she will rule on the two legal matters before the trial proper resumes on Nov. 18.

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, a person convicted of participating in or contributing to a terrorist entity can face up to 10 years in prison.

Timeline:

Feb. 3, 2021: Public Safety Canada adds Atomwaffen Division to list of known terrorist entities

Feb. 21, 2021: during classtime, Bertrand uses school-issued computer to fill out an ‘application’ to join Atomwaffen Division

Feb. 22, 2021: WE Trans Support office vandalised

May 25, 2021: Bertrand charged with various acts of mischief against a local gay couple

May 6, 2022: Arrested & charged with “participating in or contributing to, directly or indirectly, any activity of a terrorist group”

Aug. 18, 2023: Bertrand pleads guilty to inciting hate and mischief against Windsor LGBTQ+ community, sentenced to five months house arrest

Oct. 1, 2024: Superior court trial begins

Nov. 18, 2024: Trial resumes