Teachers unions warn of ‘mass exodus’ from the sector

School boards in Windsor-Essex could experience a significant loss of teachers in the coming years due to retirements, according to unions representing teachers.

Mario Spagnuolo, president of the Greater Essex County Teacher Local for the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, said the region experienced a mass hiring of teachers in the late 1990s.

“We had a mass exodus of teachers in that year, so 30 years later, it would make sense that we're also going to have mass retirements at that time as well,” Spagnuolo told CTV News.

In the Windsor region, Spagnuolo estimated between 100 and 200 teachers could retire between 2027 and 2028, compared to an average of 50 retirements each year.

“It's going to be significant, not just in terms of the numbers, but we're losing valuable experience and wisdom in our classrooms that new teachers mentor, that won't be there.”

According to documents obtained by The Canadian Press, many school boards in Ontario and elsewhere are experiencing challenges recruiting and retaining enough qualified teachers.

In secondary schools, Erin Roy, the President of Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation District 9, predicted as many as 200 teachers – or one-quarter of their workforce – could be calling it a career in the coming years.

“We’re kind of at the brink of a mass exodus,” Roy said.

“I’m not sure over the next five years whether there's going to be enough teachers to replace, especially with some of the challenges we're facing in education.”

According to Roy, the union has also experienced a significant number of teachers leaving the sector before retirement. The union believes the trend is directly related to working conditions and compensation.

“They’re being asked to do too much with too little, and because our salaries haven't kept up with inflation, they have the opportunity to work elsewhere and perhaps make more money and not have the stresses of having to do more with less.”

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) said they are not currently experiencing staff shortages.

“While our staffing situation is currently stable, we recognize that many long-serving educators are approaching eligibility for early retirement under the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, which may present some staffing challenges in the years to come,” said Anita Gilliam, a communications officer for the school board.

“The GECDSB has dedicated human resources recruitment staff and actively engage with potential teacher candidates at various times throughout the year.”

According to the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board, their schools are in a similar staffing position. Stephen Fields, the school board’s communication coordinator, said strong recruitment efforts are linked to the University of Windsor.

“I think a lot of the students who are in that program are typically students from the area who, when they graduate, would prefer to remain in their hometown and get a job teaching there,” Fields said.

Fields said it's difficult to predict how many retirements the school board could experience in the near future.

The school board currently has about 310 teachers on its occasional list, which is often used to fill full-time positions.

When asked about the board’s plans in the event of mass retirements, Fields said they “hope it doesn't get to that point.”

“I know that the University of Windsor and other faculties are doing what they can to raise awareness about the situation that if there's ever been a good time to go into teaching is now. Hopefully that's a message that resonates with young people who are considering career paths.”

However, as more teachers approach retirement age, representatives for both the ETFO and the OSSTF believe the education sector requires more funding to avoid large teacher shortages.

- With files from The Canadian Press