WINDSOR -- The University of Windsor Student Counselling Centre is hosting a weekly bereavement group to support grieving students.

The meetings are intended to help inspire hope and healing following the Iran plane crash tragedy, where five UWindsor students and researchers died.

“An individual’s response to grief will depend on their unique experiences, circumstances, culture, and personality,” says Ashley Vodarek of the Wellness Outreach Office. “This group is designed to help students identify their own ways of dealing with grief and loss, explore their emotions surrounding their personal loss, and develop coping skills to help them in this time of need.”

The bereavement group meets every Tuesday 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the CAW Student Centre Boardroom, room 277.

The first session takes place Tuesday and the group will be offered weekly until Feb. 25.

Students are encouraged to call ahead if they plan to attend. Direct any questions to the Student Counselling Centre, 519-253-3000 ext. 4616 or scc@uwindsor.ca.