WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Crews battle house fire on Campbell Avenue

    Multiple crews responded to the 900 block of Campbell Avenue for a fire in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 3, 2024. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor) Multiple crews responded to the 900 block of Campbell Avenue for a fire in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 3, 2024. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)
    A fire on Campbell Avenue in Windsor is under investigation.

    Multiple crews responded to the 900 block of Campbell near College Avenue Monday afternoon.

    Smoke could be seen coming out of a window of the two-storey home.

    No injuries were reported.

