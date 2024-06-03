'He was my best friend': Victim’s friends testify in ongoing Windsor, Ont. murder trial

Ryan Taylor, 35, has pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge in the September 2020 death of Thomas ‘TJ’ McIntyre, 38.

He died in hospital from injuries he suffered five days earlier in a fight with Taylor.

In the ongoing trial Monday, a jury learned Taylor and McIntyre had, on at least two previous occasions, been involved in arguments or fights.

On Sept. 22, 2020, into the early morning hours of Sept. 23, both men were in the same bar on Seminole Street.

Two friends of McIntyre’s testified Monday; Rafi Alia and James Gray.

Minor incident inside

Alia told the jury he recognized Taylor from being a bar patron, but didn’t have a history with him.

However, after Taylor complained about the rap music being played inside the bar, Alia told the jury he was offended.

“I didn’t like what he said, the way he said it,” Alia testified, telling the jury Taylor then offered his earbuds to listen to a different song. “He was like, forcing me to listen to something I didn’t want to listen to.”

The jury has previously seen surveillance video of Alia pick up Taylor from his barstool and take him to the ground. No punches were thrown, and other bar patrons broke up the disagreement.

Afterwards, Alia told the jury he called McIntyre and asked him to come to the bar to receive his wages from Alia.

On cross-examination by defence lawyer Michael Gordoner, Alia repeatedly denied saying anything about the altercation with Taylor on the phone with McIntyre.

Gordoner also questioned why “all of a sudden” Alia felt the need to pay McIntyre his wages at midnight and he questioned Alia’s reason for “violently assaulting” his client in public.

Alia said, “I like rap music and this guy said something.”

Gordoner questioned, “That’s your total excuse?”

“Yes,” Alia responded.

Major incident outside

Gray testified late Monday. He described McIntyre as “one of my best friends.”

Gray said he missed a phone call from McIntyre earlier in the evening on Sept. 22. He returned the message just before midnight and before Alia and Taylor had their disagreement.

Gray testified he encouraged McIntyre to join them at the bar to play pool and darts.

When he arrived at the bar, Gray said McIntyre pointed out Taylor.

“That’s the guy I got a problem with,” Gray claimed McIntyre said. “I said, ‘Leave that alone,’ and he said, ‘No, I’m good.’”

Not long after McIntyre left the bar, the next thing Gray knew, the bartender came in and asked him to go outside.

“TJ’s going after ‘that guy.’” Gray testified.

He called out to his friend, but told the jury McIntyre started to run down Seminole Street, so he ran as well. Gray said he did not witness the fight between Taylor and McIntyre.

“I heard something and TJ was laid out,” Gray said.

McIntyre was bleeding from his mouth and ear.

After initially running away, Gray said Taylor returned, demanding his cellphone back.

“I got in defence mode,” Gray told the jury. “We squared off. We were about to fight.”

Gray alleged Taylor then said “you’ll be next” if he didn’t hand over the cellphone.

Gray said he tired to kick Taylor but it landed on his friend Alia, who, by this point, was where McIntyre laid “moaning” on the sidewalk.

Gray’s evidence will resume Tuesday.