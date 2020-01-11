WINDSOR, ONT. -- The University of Windsor student alliance is planning to honour the five students killed in the Iran plane crash.

During a vigil on Friday inside Alumni Auditorium, the president of the UWSA, Jeremiah Bower, says they plan to establish the Lancer Family Memorial Graduation Scholarship in honour of the five victims.

Bower says it will recognize their achievements and cement their history on campus.

“We will find strength and love in each other and pour out that same strength and love to those both in this room and around the world who will carry the memory of these beloved individuals,” he says.