WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP in Kingsville are looking for a suspect after the spraying of graffiti in a number of different locations, including town property, since the beginning of March.

On March 3 around 5:40 p.m., police say a suspect was seen. He is described as a white male, approximate age 16-22, with a medium build. He was wearing a toque, grey hoodie, dark pants and was carrying a black backpack.

Police would like to remind everyone that graffiti is not art - it is mischief. Mischief is the willful destruction and damage of property. It is a Criminal Code offence, and may be punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years.

“Respect our communities; no one has the right to damage property,” said a news release from OPP.

Anyone with information regarding these mischiefs or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.