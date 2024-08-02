UWindsor and CUPE 1393 discuss closure of University Players

The University of Windsor has announced it has met with Local 1393 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) to discuss the closure of University Players.

CUPE 1393 represents the six affected positions in the School of Dramatic Art.

The meeting was held on Tuesday to come up with alternative opportunities and support for those affected.

“The University of Windsor and Local 1393 are dedicated to working collaboratively on solutions that protect academic excellence and provide meaningful experiential learning opportunities while realizing necessary efficiencies,” said a UWindsor news release.

“Faced with escalating operating costs and several years of budget realignments, the University has adopted a multi-year balancing strategy that mandates all faculties and departments collaborate to achieve budget savings.”

CUPE 1393 released a statement Friday afternoon. It read that alternatives must be considered before layoffs are made in any university department.

The layoff notices extended to staff in the School of Dramatic Arts have been, in turn, rescinded as the process takes place.

“While we understand that the university is engaged in budgetary realignment at this time, we remain hopeful that a solution can be found that will preserve the program in some form, restoring staff to their positions and providing much-needed experiential learning opportunities students affected by this decision,” said Kristen Siapas, acting president of CUPE 1393.