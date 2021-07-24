WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent due to possible heavy rain on the way.

The forecaster is calling for heavy rainfall with localized amounts reaching 30 to 50 millimetres. Isolated amounts in excess of 50 mm.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the area Saturday evening through the night.

“Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will ensure that the rain will be heavy at times, with locally heavy rainfall accumulations likely,” said the statement.

Rainfall warnings may be required for portions of the area later Saturday.

It’s expected to be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest gusting to 50 this morning. High 28 C. Humidex 37.

On Sunday, it’s expected to be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. clearing late in the afternoon. High 29 C. Humidex 37.

On Monday, a mix of sun and cloud. High 31 C.