    University Players to cease operations due to budget realignment

    Bedtime Stories by University Players. (Courtesy University Players) Bedtime Stories by University Players. (Courtesy University Players)
    The University of Windsor announced on Tuesday that University Players will cease operations due to the restructuring of two campus service areas as part of a multi-year strategy to balance its base budget.

    University Players, the production unit within the School of Dramatic Art, will cease operations, and the Entrepreneurship, Practice, and Innovation Centre will be reimagined to integrate and enhance our innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

    “Ensuring continuity and innovating new approaches to enrich the student experience and strengthen community partnerships will be priorities as these efforts move forward,” said a news release from the university.

    The 10 bargaining unit employees affected by these decisions were notified Tuesday of their rights under their respective collective agreements.

    “The University of Windsor, like many post-secondary institutions in Ontario, is grappling with significant external pressures on budgets from ongoing domestic tuition freezes, provincial policy and funding impacts, competitive forces, and fluctuating enrolment,” said the release.

    To maintain a balanced budget, the university’s operating budget requires faculties and departments to work together to achieve budget savings in excess of $5.6 million. The university said with escalating operating costs and several years of budget realignments, the university will continue to identify revenue opportunities, along with operational efficiencies and staffing adjustments.

