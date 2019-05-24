

CTV Windsor





The University of Windsor is set to install its first female chancellor at next week's convocation ceremonies.

Mary-Jo Haddad is the former President and CEO of the Hospital for Sick Children, and the recipient of an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from UWindsor back in 2005.

Haddad, a Windsor native, will be the eighth chancellor in the school’s history.

Dr. Haddad, who is well known for her innovative leadership and commitment to children's health in both Canada and internationally, has served as a corporate director and president of MJH & Associates, providing strategic leadership and healthcare advisory services since her 2014 retirement from SickKids.

She serves as a member of the Board of Directors of TD Bank Group and TELUS, where she is Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee. She continues to volunteer her time as an advocate for children and youth as Chair of the Board of Children First Canada, and is a member of the capital campaign for SickKids.

Dr. Haddad was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada in 2010 and received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012. She is a recipient of the Premier's Award for Outstanding Achievement.

As Chancellor, Dr. Haddad will serve as the titular head of the University and confer all degrees and diplomas on behalf of the Senate. The Chancellor also represents the University in an official capacity at external functions.

Her appointment follows the announcement in August that the Honourable Ed Lumley would be stepping down as Chancellor, a position he has held since 2006.

Nearly 3,900 graduands will receive degrees during eight sessions of Convocation, two sessions daily at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. from May 28 to May 31 in the St. Denis Centre.

The University will also award honorary degrees to six individuals who have made outstanding contributions to politics, science, business, the arts, law, and public service.