The University of Windsor has found its permanent replacement for retired former president Alan Wildeman.

On Friday, the university’s board of governors appointed Robert Gordon as the seventh President and Vice-Chancellor.

“Dr. Gordon is an exceptional leader who will make an outstanding President for the University of Windsor. He is a respected scholar, experienced strategic administrator, and accomplished innovator,” said William Willis, chair of the board of governors.

The University of Windsor’s new hire comes from Wilfrid Laurier University where he currently serves as Provost and Vice-President Academic. Dr. Gordon has previously held a Canada Research Chair in the area of environmental resource management.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the University of Windsor family and look forward to working with our exceptional students, faculty, staff, alumni, and partners in building on the commitment to excellence that exists throughout our incredible institution,” said Dr. Gordon.

Dr. Gordon will take over the role effective September 1, which has been filled on an interim basis by Dr. Douglas Kneale following the retirement of Wildeman on June 30, 2018.