WINDSOR, ONT. -- The University of Windsor is getting $3.12 million in capital funding from the Ontario government to help make critical repairs and upgrades and provide a modern and safe learning environment for students, faculty and staff.

The funding is part of the Facilities Renewal Program's (FRP) $144 million envelope for 2020-21.

Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, made the announcement on Wednesday.

"The world-class education students receive at our postsecondary institutions is critical to the future of Ontario, our economy, and the prosperity of our people,” said Romano. "That is why our Government is proud to commit increased annual funding to the University of Windsor to renew and modernize their facilities."

Officials say the funding will help the university to address the ongoing need for the maintenance, renovation and modernization of existing facilities. The 2020-21 FRP funding for the University of Windsor represents nearly a 90 per cent increase in funding compared to last year.

It is expected to help UWindsor address their deferred maintenance backlog, undertaking critical repairs, modernizing classrooms, upgrading technology and improving their environmental sustainability, while continuing to deliver a safe experience for students who were welcomed back to campus this fall.

In addition, the university may use the investment to pursue renewal of infrastructure campus projects, creating economic stimulus opportunities for local communities.

"The University of Windsor welcomes this timely announcement from the Ontario government and thanks Minister Romano for this important funding contribution," said Rob Gordon, University of Windsor president. "Like all post-secondary institutions, it is critical that we continue to place an emphasis on upgrades to our existing facilities. Providing a world-class education depends on both the best possible instruction and ensuring the physical environment for that learning encourages collaboration and innovation."

The investments are part of the Government's three-year commitment to invest $466 million in capital grants for Ontario's colleges and universities.