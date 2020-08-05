WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Public Health has reported the second death related to COVID-19 in the community.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of Chatham-Kent died at Windsor Regional Hospital.

"CK Public Health provides our condolences to the family and friends of this individual," a CK Public Health spokesperson told CTV News in an email

According to the CK Public Health website, the region has had two people die related to the virus and currently has 77 active cases.

The first known death in the region was reported back in April. A woman in her 80s who was being treated at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance since mid-March had died due to the virus.

Chatham-Kent has seen a total of 299 cases of COVID-19, three are hospitalized and 220 people have recovered.

Statistics on the health unit's website show most confirmed cases in the region were exposed to the virus through close contact of a case.