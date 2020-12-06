Advertisement
University of Windsor professor honoured with Order of Canada
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Sunday, December 6, 2020 11:20AM EST Last Updated Sunday, December 6, 2020 11:21AM EST
Dr. Hoda ElMaraghy posing in her iFactory in the Faculty of Engineering. (courtesy University of Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- University of Windsor professor Hoda ElMaraghy has been honoured with the Order of Canada for her contributions to the field of mechanical engineering.
Especially her work in advancing manufacturing systems in Canada and abroad as director of the intelligent manufacturing systems centre.
ElMaraghy’s appointment was one of 114 announced last week by governor general Julie Payette.
Each honoree will be invited to accept their insignia at a ceremony in Ottawa to be held at a later date.