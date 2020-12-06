WINDSOR, ONT. -- University of Windsor professor Hoda ElMaraghy has been honoured with the Order of Canada for her contributions to the field of mechanical engineering.

Especially her work in advancing manufacturing systems in Canada and abroad as director of the intelligent manufacturing systems centre.

ElMaraghy’s appointment was one of 114 announced last week by governor general Julie Payette.

Each honoree will be invited to accept their insignia at a ceremony in Ottawa to be held at a later date.