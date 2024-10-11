University of Windsor board member seeks to pause controversial pro-Palestinian protest agreements
A University of Windsor board member is calling for a pause on controversial agreements made with pro-Palestinian protesters who occupied part of the campus earlier this year.
Daniel Ableser, a member of the university's Board of Governors, has issued a notice of motion request ahead of the board’s Oct. 22 meeting, urging a pause on the implementation of deals reached in July following a nine-week protest.
The deals, struck between the university, the Windsor Liberation Zone Team, and the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance, have sparked backlash from Jewish organizations and some alumni.
“I think it’s time that the Board of Governors starts to play a more active role in the process,” Ableser said, noting that the board was excluded from initial discussions.
The agreements include commitments to partially disclose the university’s investments and to offer increased support for students affected by the conflict in Gaza.
While Ableser acknowledges the demonstrators' right to protest, he believes the deals have negatively impacted the university's reputation and fractured its relationship with parts of the community.
“I’ve listened to the community, I’ve listened to some of the fallout, and I think that these agreements have been harmful to both the Jewish community and the wider community,” said Ableser.
“It’s time to revisit them.”
Tensions surrounding the deals have also led to a loss of financial support for the university.
In September, several alumni began withholding donations.
Including Stephen Cheifetz, president of the Windsor Jewish Federation, who cancelled a $40,000 bursary his family had established for law students.
“They didn't think about the consequences of their actions,” Cheifetz told CTV News in September.
“I think they thought, 'Oh, it’s just the little Windsor Jewish community, who cares? They're not going to do anything.' Boy, did they miscalculate.”
While some have focused on the financial impact, Ableser says his concerns are broader.
“These agreements have been harmful to our students, they've been harmful to the university's reputation,” he said.
Ableser’s motion calls for a pause on all elements of the pair of deals, with the university administration tasked to report back at the November board meeting with recommendations on how to address the controversy.
Essex MPP Anthony Leardi echoed the call for a review, questioning why the university would negotiate with protesters occupying campus property.
“I don't know any reason why the university would negotiate with people who are trespassing,” Leardi said.
“No other university did that."
In a statement sent to CTV News, a spokesperson for the University said they are “aware of a board member's notice of motion request for the October board meeting.”
If Ableser’s motion makes the agenda and is passed, it would pause the implementation of the July agreements until further direction is provided.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce
U.S. planemaker Boeing will cut 17,000 jobs, or 10 per cent of its global workforce, delay first delivery of its 777X jet by a year and announced substantial new losses in its defence business as a month-long strike batters company finances, CEO Kelly Ortberg said on Friday.
Guilbeault says Liberals will not 'be held hostage' by Bloc over seniors' benefits
Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault says the Liberals will not be 'held hostage' by the Bloc Quebecois' demand to expand Old Age Security to more seniors.
Police identify Toronto victim of alleged serial killer
Toronto police have identified the woman who was allegedly killed by a suspected serial killer earlier this month.
'We've been here before': Trudeau says Canada will prioritize interests in potential U.S. trade renegotiation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that if the next U.S. president re-opens trade negotiations for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Canada will prioritize its own interests.
No jail time for man who fatally stabbed senior in Vancouver
A man who stabbed a senior to death in Vancouver's Biltmore Hotel building in 2020 has been given a conditional sentence for the killing, meaning he will not serve any jail time if he remains on good behaviour in the community.
B.C. billionaire posts third large sign criticizing NDP ahead of the election
British Columbia billionaire Chip Wilson has put up yet another billboard message to voters, his third post outside his multimillion-dollar mansion in NDP Leader David Eby's own riding.
Missing father, kids spotted in New Zealand wilderness 3 years after disappearance: police
A New Zealand man who disappeared with his three children in 2021 was spotted on a farm along the country's northwest coast, police say.
Deadly Old Montreal fire: police arrest two suspects aged 18 and 20
Montreal police have arrested two young adults in connection with the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that killed a mother and her young daughter.
Former public safety minister didn't know about delayed spy warrant, he tells inquiry
Former public safety minister Bill Blair told a federal inquiry Friday he had no knowledge about delays in approving a spy service warrant in 2021 that may have included references to people in his own government.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scores first goal for Leafs
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scored his first goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.
-
Police identify Toronto victim of alleged serial killer
Toronto police have identified the woman who was allegedly killed by a suspected serial killer earlier this month.
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest kicks off
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest has officially begun! Here's what happened during Friday's big Bavarian celebration in front of Kitchener City Hall.
London
-
Striking Western workers vote in favour of new agreement
Striking union workers at Western University have voted in favour of their new contract.
-
'Violent home invasion-style robbery' being investigated by London police
Around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, police said two men forced their way into a home in the area of Ashley Crescent and Ashley Place where the homeowner woke up to the commotion.
-
Feds fund safety improvements at rail crossings, including three in London
A number of rail crossings in London are about to undergo major safety improvements for both drivers and pedestrians.
Barrie
-
Family of 6 loses everything in house explosion
A family of six has lost all their personal belongings after their house was destroyed by an explosion on the eve of the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.
-
OPP officer makes unusual discovery during traffic stop, driver charged
Provincial police remind motorists about the importance of buckling up after an officer discovered a passenger sitting on a kitchen chair inside the vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
-
Driver in 2019 dangerous driving crash offers apology as Crown seeks jail sentence
An Aurora man convicted of refusing to provide a breath sample and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in a crash five years ago offered an apology to the family during a sentencing hearing on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Ontario sisters fly to Newfoundland after mother loses $20K to romance scam
Two sisters from Ontario travelled to Newfoundland to spend time with their mom after they learned she lost $20,000 to a romance scam.
-
Sudbury police release timelines, costs for body cameras for all front-line officers
At its meeting Oct. 16, the Greater Sudbury Police Board will hear details of when officers will begin wearing body cameras.
-
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault suspect on probation arrested with drugs, knife and $5K in cash
A 34-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie who was wanted for a probation violation was found this week with a switchblade, drugs, a digital scale and $5,170 in cash.
-
Sault police say a spit in the face sparked Chapple Road weapons call Thursday
Someone spitting in the face of a victim escalated into a suspected weapons incident Thursday in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Time running out to collect $100K prize with Parry Sound lottery ticket
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Parry Sound, Ont., last year is about to miss out on a $100,000 prize if they don't claim it within the next two weeks.
Ottawa
-
LaSalle Causeway to fully close Tuesday to create temporary access for marine traffic
The LaSalle Causeway will be fully closed on Tuesday to create temporary access for marine traffic, according to Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC).
-
$90K worth of jewelry stolen from Manotick store, owner says
A Manotick business has been left stunned as thieves made off with $90,000 worth of jewelry.
-
Ottawa police investigating suspicious incident targeting children in Orleans
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged "possible" attempt to abduct a group of children in the Orleans area last weekend.
Toronto
-
Toronto mother acquitted in death of disabled daughter launches $10.5-million lawsuit against police, city
Cindy Ali, the Toronto mother who was acquitted in the 2011 death of her 16-year-old daughter Cynara after serving more than four years in prison, is suing Toronto police and the city for more than $10 million.
-
Pedestrian in hospital after truck crashes through fence in Whitby, lands in swimming pool
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after a driver struck them with their pickup truck before careening into a residential fence and ending up in a backyard swimming pool.
-
Suspect threw coffee at woman’s vehicle then shot at her windshield: police
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly threw a coffee at a woman’s vehicle and then shot at her windshield following some sort of dispute that began at a Tim Hortons in Pickering on Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Deadly Old Montreal fire: police arrest two suspects aged 18 and 20
Montreal police have arrested two young adults in connection with the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that killed a mother and her young daughter.
-
Longueuil woman charged after 10-year-old boy scalded with boiling water
A woman from Montreal's South Shore appeared in court on Friday on charges of aggravated assault after allegedly scalding a 10-year-old boy with boiling water more than one week ago.
-
Quebec restaurant staff make more, work less than other Canadian provinces
Quebec restaurant employees are earning a higher wage and working fewer hours than the servers, dishwashers and bartenders in other Canadian provinces, according to a new report from the Quebec Restaurant Association.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed online
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
-
Former Winnipeg teacher charged with voyeurism, child pornography offences after videos filmed in change room seized
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
-
RCMP asking for help identifying body pulled from Red River
Mounties are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man whose body was pulled from the Red River last month.
Edmonton
-
2nd Edmonton daycare closed after failing to meet licencing requirements
For the second day in a row, the province announced on Friday the closure of a daycare in Edmonton.
-
Edmonton makes clean energy retrofit program permanent
A program providing financing for clean energy retrofits will open permanently to Edmontonians on Oct. 17.
-
It's a girl: Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane prepares for baby #4
The Edmonton Oilers off-ice family is once again expanding as winger Evander Kane prepares for baby number four.
Calgary
-
Calgary police identify victim of deadly shooting
Calgary police have released the identity of a man shot to death in the community of Forest Lawn on Thursday.
-
Police looking for $28K in medical equipment stolen from Porsche
Calgary police are looking for thousands of dollars worth of medical equipment that was stolen out of a vehicle in the northwest community of Montgomery in September.
-
Palestinian woman who gave birth at a refugee camp recounts long journey to Calgary
After fleeing Gaza City last October, time was ticking before Ashjan AbuRabee had to give birth to her fourth child.
Regina
-
Here's a complete candidate list for Regina's upcoming civic, school board elections
Regina will vote for a new mayor, city council and public and separate school board trustees on Nov. 13.
-
Riders' newest Plaza members, Durant and Shivers reflect on time spent in Sask.
Darian Durant and Roy Shivers will headline the 2024 Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Plaza of Honour class and will be honoured with a special ceremony at halftime during Saturday’s matchup versus the BC Lions.
-
Bethune Fire Department responds to semi fire on Highway 2
The Bethune Fire Department (BFD) and RCMP were dispatched to a semi fire loaded with bales on Highway 2 around 5:30 Thursday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Great white shark washes up on B.C. shore
In a rare occurrence, a bona fide great white shark washed up on a B.C. beach Thursday.
-
Record number of ballots cast on first day of advance voting in B.C. election
More than 170,000 British Columbians cast their ballots Thursday in the first day of advanced voting for the 2024 provincial election. The total set a record, beating the previous high by nearly 45,000 votes, according to Elections BC.
-
Vancouver Island homicide investigators search home, business after 'targeted' killing
Homicide investigators have searched a home and a business in connection with a fatal assault earlier this week on northern Vancouver Island.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island homicide investigators search home, business after 'targeted' killing
Homicide investigators have searched a home and a business in connection with a fatal assault earlier this week on northern Vancouver Island.
-
No jail time for man who fatally stabbed senior in Vancouver
A man who stabbed a senior to death in Vancouver's Biltmore Hotel building in 2020 has been given a conditional sentence for the killing, meaning he will not serve any jail time if he remains on good behaviour in the community.
-
B.C. Muslim Association calls for Conservative candidate’s removal over racist remarks
There are growing calls for the B.C. Conservative Party to remove a candidate over racist remarks he made about Muslims and Palestinians on social media years ago.
Atlantic
-
EXCLUSIVE: 'We were privileged to be friends with our sister': Family mourns murdered N.S. woman
More than a month after the murder of Nova Scotia woman Esther Jones, her family continues to grapple with the loss.
-
Thanksgiving weekend both wet and windy for the Maritimes
It's not the most auspicious Thanksgiving weather for the Maritimes as a series of low pressure systems and weather fronts move through the region bringing inclement weather.
-
Police search for 'person of interest' after woman found dead in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police is searching for a man after the body of a woman was found in Halifax.
N.L.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.