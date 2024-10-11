University of Windsor board member seeks to pause controversial pro-Palestinian protest agreements

A University of Windsor board member is calling for a pause on controversial agreements made with pro-Palestinian protesters who occupied part of the campus earlier this year.

Daniel Ableser, a member of the university's Board of Governors, has issued a notice of motion request ahead of the board’s Oct. 22 meeting, urging a pause on the implementation of deals reached in July following a nine-week protest.

The deals, struck between the university, the Windsor Liberation Zone Team, and the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance, have sparked backlash from Jewish organizations and some alumni.

“I think it’s time that the Board of Governors starts to play a more active role in the process,” Ableser said, noting that the board was excluded from initial discussions.

The agreements include commitments to partially disclose the university’s investments and to offer increased support for students affected by the conflict in Gaza.

While Ableser acknowledges the demonstrators' right to protest, he believes the deals have negatively impacted the university's reputation and fractured its relationship with parts of the community.

“I’ve listened to the community, I’ve listened to some of the fallout, and I think that these agreements have been harmful to both the Jewish community and the wider community,” said Ableser.

“It’s time to revisit them.”

Tensions surrounding the deals have also led to a loss of financial support for the university.

In September, several alumni began withholding donations.

Including Stephen Cheifetz, president of the Windsor Jewish Federation, who cancelled a $40,000 bursary his family had established for law students.

“They didn't think about the consequences of their actions,” Cheifetz told CTV News in September.

“I think they thought, 'Oh, it’s just the little Windsor Jewish community, who cares? They're not going to do anything.' Boy, did they miscalculate.”

While some have focused on the financial impact, Ableser says his concerns are broader.

“These agreements have been harmful to our students, they've been harmful to the university's reputation,” he said.

Ableser’s motion calls for a pause on all elements of the pair of deals, with the university administration tasked to report back at the November board meeting with recommendations on how to address the controversy.

Essex MPP Anthony Leardi echoed the call for a review, questioning why the university would negotiate with protesters occupying campus property.

“I don't know any reason why the university would negotiate with people who are trespassing,” Leardi said.

“No other university did that."

In a statement sent to CTV News, a spokesperson for the University said they are “aware of a board member's notice of motion request for the October board meeting.”

If Ableser’s motion makes the agenda and is passed, it would pause the implementation of the July agreements until further direction is provided.