Windsor Jewish Federation concerned over University agreement with protestors

The Windsor Jewish Federation expressed disappointment and concern over agreements reached between the University of Windsor and pro-Palestinian protestors.

Federation president Stephen Cheifetz stated the deals were made without any input from Jewish students.

“I am shocked and concerned about these agreements,” Cheifetz wrote.

“Making such agreements further emboldens lawlessness on campus and will only serve to further marginalize Jewish students and discourage them from attending the University of Windsor.”

University’s Response

In response, the University of Windsor emphasized a commitment to ongoing dialogue and addressing all forms of discrimination.

“We are committed to combatting all forms of identity-based violence and discrimination, including antisemitism,” said spokesperson Dylan Kristy in a statement to CTV News.

Kristy stressed the uniqueness of each university's situation, noting: “Encampments have occurred at many campuses in Canada and beyond, reflecting complex global challenges.

“On our campus, encampment activities were largely peaceful and without significant incidents. Each university is unique, and the University of Windsor believes that negotiated agreements yield better long-term outcomes.”

The Agreement Details

The agreements announced Wednesday marked the end of an encampment that had been on campus for over two months.

In return, the University promised to disclose some of its investment details, though it did not agree to divest or boycott Israeli institutions.

Encampment participants were given until Friday to dismantle their setup.

On Thursday, they were seen in good spirits as they took down tents and cleared the camp.

“We're very happy that we were able to walk out of this peacefully with an agreement,” said Jamiel Nasser, one of the protestors.

He described the end of the encampment as “bittersweet,” adding: “We built such a strong community with all the campers.”

Broader Context

The end of the encampment at the University of Windsor coincided with the conclusion of similar protests across Canada.

Howard Ramos, chair of the Sociology Department at Western University, viewed the agreement as a victory for the demonstrators.

“Usually, protest fails,” he said.

“When successful, protest usually only gains awareness. In terms of the specific demands, I would say it’s fairly successful.”

Ramos -- and the protestors leaving the University of Windsor campus – said the end of the encampment does not mark the end of the movement.

“I definitely would fasten our seatbelts to see what happens in the fall,” Ramos remarked.