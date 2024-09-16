'They didn't think about the consequences of their actions': University of Windsor alumni revoke their financial support in wake of pro-Palestinian agreements

In July, the University of Windsor signed two agreements – one with the demonstrators, and another with the Students’ Alliance – to end a nine-week protest occupation on campus.

Now, some alumni are withholding their financial support as a result, including alumni Stephen Cheifetz, who is also the president of the Windsor Jewish Federation.

“I think they (the University) thought, ‘Oh it’s just the little Windsor Jewish community, who cares? They're not going to do anything.’ Boy, did they miscalculate,” said Cheifetz Monday. “They didn't think about the consequences of their actions.”

Cheifetz has decided to cancel his $40,000 bursary – named in his family’s honour – which supports second and third-year law students.

“When I saw those agreements and I saw what the university had given up when other universities had used the trespass mechanism to deal with the issues, I thought what the University of Windsor is doing is they're trying to make anti-Semitism socially acceptable and I will not participate in that,” said Cheifetz.

He isn’t alone. Alumni Jay Kellerman said he will no longer support the university.

“I have recently changed my will to remove what would have been a substantial bequest to the University of Windsor,” he said Monday in a phone interview from France. “I, up until now, have been a proud alumni.”

Cheifetz said he has received phone calls and emails from alumni from all over North America concerned with the university’s agreements.

“Letters are going out to almost every law school class saying, ‘Do not contribute any further to a university like this,’” said Cheifetz. “The class of 1981, which was the year after my graduation class, they pledged one million [dollars] and that was the first class that got a letter saying don't give any more money to the law school.”

University response

No one from the university was available for an interview. When asked about the response to the agreements and the loss of financial support, they responded with this statement:

“The University of Windsor upholds the highest standards of respect and confidentiality for our valued donors. We do not disclose information about individual contributions, support for research contracts, or investments unless explicitly directed to do so. For clarity, donations to the University are managed directly by the institution and not by the Alumni Association.

These are challenging times, with complex global issues affecting communities everywhere, including ours. Our country, province, community, and University are made up of people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Understandably, responses to global events and University decisions differ widely among individuals and groups.

The University of Windsor remains committed to providing an inclusive, safe, and respectful environment for all. We are dedicated to supporting our students, advancing our educational mission, and driving impactful research both locally and globally.

Donations to the University of Windsor are an investment in the future. These contributions help open doors to education for students facing financial barriers, enhance student learning environments, support important research initiatives, and expand experiential learning opportunities. We are proud of the ongoing impact of our alumni and donors, and the role they play in shaping our community and the world.”

The agreements

After a nine-week occupation, the university signed deals with the University of Windsor Student’s Alliance and the Windsor Liberation Zone Team.

In exchange for clearing the campus, the University agreed to several key points, including a commitment to help Palestinian students get into post-secondary education, to annually disclose where its investments were made, to issue statements against hate of all kinds and to call on the government to end the war in Gaza.

The pro-Palestinian protestors wanted the university to boycott entities that “profit from the occupation of Palestine, including Israeli institutions.” The University declined boycotts of institutions.

The protestors also wanted the university to divest from companies profiting from “Israel military industries and occupations.” The University declined but agreed to establish a “process for stakeholders to raise concerns with any investments."