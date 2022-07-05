University of Windsor announces new Indigenous Studies minor for humanities and social science students
University of Windsor announces new Indigenous Studies minor for humanities and social science students
Students at the University of Windsor will be able to expand their knowledge of Indigenous literature, history, philosophy, political science and more with the school’s new undergraduate minor in Indigenous Studies program.
The Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (FAHSS) announced the new interdisciplinary minor Tuesday. The program was developed by Indigenous faculty members in FAHSS who are also members of the University of Windsor President’s Indigenous Peoples Scholars.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer our students the ability to expand their knowledge of Indigenous Studies through this timely and important minor program of learning,” Dr. Cheryl Collier, dean of FAHSS said in a news release. “I want to sincerely thank all of the FAHSS Indigenous Scholars as well as the former dean of FAHSS, Dr. Marcello Guarini, for their hard work and determination in creating the minor. We look forward to growing Indigenous Studies into the future.”
FAHSS is the largest faculty at the University of Windsor offering more than 60 undergraduate programs, certificates, and minors through 11 departments and schools, and more than 15 graduate (MA and PhD) programs.
Courses currently offered in the minor program include Indigenous literature (English) Aboriginal history, political science, philosophy, and an introductory “Indigenous Topics” course. A minor consists of six courses. According to the university, there are more courses in the works.
"After taking the course Introduction to Indigenous Topics, my perspective has drastically changed by truly understanding the interconnectedness of Indigenous history and Canada’s history. When learning about Canada, you cannot dismiss the important role that Indigenous peoples had in shaping where we are today. This course opened my eyes to the importance of being educated on this subject and has increased my desire to take more courses in this area,” political science student Simone Gignac said.
The university said it is committed to advancing programs that build stronger and more meaningful partnerships with Indigenous students, scholars, and communities.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
Tamara Lich breached conditions by appearing with fellow convoy leader: Crown
The Crown is seeking to revoke bail for Tamara Lich, a leader of the 'Freedom Convoy,' after she appeared alongside a fellow organizer in an alleged breach of her conditions.
Police: Parade gunman bought 5 weapons despite threats
The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least seven people, legally bought two high-powered rifles and three other weapons despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 after he threatened suicide and violence, police said Tuesday.
Bank of Canada's rapid rate hikes likely to cause a recession, study finds
The Bank of Canada's strategy of rapidly increasing its key interest rate in an effort to tackle skyrocketing inflation will likely trigger a recession, says a new study released Tuesday from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
Assembly National Chief Archibald brings corruption claims to annual gathering
Thousands of delegates gathered for the annual Assembly of First Nations meeting Tuesday to talk about the Pope's visit, Indigenous rights, housing and other priorities, but those issues were upstaged by claims of corruption and infighting over the leadership of National Chief RoseAnne Archibald.
Canada is the first country to ratify Finland and Sweden's accession to join NATO
Canada became the first country to ratify Finland and Sweden's accession protocols to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.
Grab a seat: Passport lineups prompt Canada to urgently procure hundreds of chairs
As passport processing delays and long lineups persist at Service Canada offices, the federal government is looking to buy 801 chairs for people standing in line by the end of this week.
Cancelled flights have northern Ont. hospital risking ER closure
With doctor shortages causing emergency rooms around the country to shut down, a northern Ontario hospital is scrambling to stave off the same fate.
More than half of Canada's AstraZeneca vaccine doses expired, will be thrown out
Canada is about to toss more than half of its doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine because it couldn't find any takers for it either at home or abroad.
Kitchener
-
Series of serious crashes in southwestern Ontario leads to plea from provincial police
A string of serious collisions over the last few days has Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) sending a heightened warning to drivers to not let their guards down during the summer months.
-
Offload delays see ambulances line up in front of Guelph hospital
There were no ambulances available to respond to emergencies in Guelph for a short period on Monday, as paramedics waited outside the hospital to offload patients.
-
Kitchener teen becomes lone Canadian finalist in duct tape prom dress contest
A recent graduate from Kitchener Collegiate Institute has spent 157 hours creating a prom dress made entirely of duct tape.
London
-
Victim of fatal crash near Exeter, Ont. identified
Huron County OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash north west of Exeter, Ont. on Monday evening.
-
Chatham man facing first degree murder charge following woman's death
A 42-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder after a woman was found dead inside a Chatham home.
-
Children’s Museum one of ten projects to receive federal funding
The London Children’s Museum is a step closer to building a new state-of-the-art facility on Kellogg Lane. It’s one of ten community projects in London to receive $3.7 million in federal funding, announced Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Barrie police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Police in Barrie arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as he made his way into the city Monday night.
-
Temporary parking lots close in Orillia sparking aggravation
The closure of two temporary parking lots Tuesday in Orillia has sparked aggravation among some residents and business owners.
-
Family appeals for witnesses on anniversary of son's death
The OPP released a video in the hope of solving the shooting death of Jonus Palmer that occurred near Midland one year ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Cancelled flights have northern Ont. hospital risking ER closure
With doctor shortages causing emergency rooms around the country to shut down, a northern Ontario hospital is scrambling to stave off the same fate.
-
Jane Goodall to attend planting of 10 millionth tree in Sudbury
Renowned anthropologist Dr. Jane Goodall will be in Greater Sudbury on Thursday to mark a major milestone in the city's regreening efforts.
-
Tall ship anchoring in the Sault later this month
The tall ship Nao Trinidad will anchor at the Roberta Bondar Park waterfront July 28-31.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating shooting with injuries in south end
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in the Ellwood area in the south end.
-
Six residents of Ottawa died of COVID-19 last week
Ottawa Public Health is reporting six new COVID-19 deaths in the city in the last week, bringing the city’s death toll from the pandemic to 825 residents.
-
Ottawa police arrest 12 people, lay 50 charges over Canada Day long weekend
Ottawa police say 50 criminal charges were laid over the Canada Day long weekend and 12 people were arrested.
Toronto
-
'It's not America': Fox Sports host roasted for comments about Toronto
A U.S. basketball commentator has found himself in the hot seat over comments he made about Toronto and its relationship with Black athletes amid rumours one of the best in the game could be headed north of the border.
-
This is how long Air Canada says travellers now need between connecting flights
As flight delays and lost luggage bring chaos to summer travel plans, Air Canada is advising travellers on how much time they should leave between connecting flights.
-
These Ontario cities and towns are now paying people to visit
A few Ontario cities and towns are now offering to pay tourists to encourage them to stay overnight this summer.
Montreal
-
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks lead to temporary closure of at least 3 Quebec sleepaway camps
At least three sleepaway camps in Quebec have temporarily shut down because of COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the province's camps association (ACQ).
-
Government report finds dignity of several student athletes was 'compromised' at Montreal high school
A government investigation into alleged sexual assaults at a Montreal high school has found that 'the dignity of several athletes was compromised' related to a girls' basketball program.
Atlantic
-
Woman, teen, one-year-old die in East Port Hebert, N.S., crash
A woman, a teenager and a one-year-old girl have died following a crash in East Port Hebert, N.S., on Monday.
-
Halifax closing Meagher Park, unhoused people to be moved
A park in west end Halifax that became the site of an encampment last fall is closing to the public and removing unhoused inhabitants in the process.
-
Entangled North Atlantic right whale spotted in Gulf of St. Lawrence
Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) says an entangled North Atlantic right whale has been spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence between Miscou Island, N.B., and the Magdalen Islands.
Winnipeg
-
'Please break the silence': Family of Winnipeg man missing since January 2021 pleads for information
It has been a year and a half since a 33-year-old man disappeared in Winnipeg. Police now believe he was a victim of foul play and say someone out there knows something.
-
Manitobans to receive quarterly installments of Climate Action Incentive payment
Manitobans will soon receive their first quarterly Climate Action Incentive (CAI) payments.
-
Fireworks complaints down over Canada Day weekend: RCMP
The number of fireworks complaints Mounties responded to over the Canada Day long weekend dropped by nearly 50 per cent compared to the previous year.
Calgary
-
Sundre man found dead at McDonald's, coworker charged with first-degree murder
A 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his co-worker at a McDonald's in Sundre, Alta.
-
Victim of Upper Mount Royal homicide identified by Calgary police
Calgary police have released the identity of a man found dead in the community of Upper Mount Royal over the weekend.
-
Man, woman released from custody following Falconridge shooting death
Calgary police say a man and woman taken into custody on Monday following a fatal shooting in Falconridge have been released.
Edmonton
-
Tornado warnings ended for Coronation region
All of the tornado warnings that were in effect for areas near Coronation this afternoon have been ended by Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in south Edmonton crash: police
Edmonton police responded to a serious crash involving a motorcycle in south Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.
-
Alberta announces 9 additional ambulances for Calgary, Edmonton
The province is hoping the addition of nine more ambulances will help ease the strain on Alberta's health-care system.
Vancouver
-
'A sharp pain we're still processing': Chief's update on officers injured in Saanich, B.C., bank shootout
One week after a failed bank robbery in Greater Victoria that left two suspects dead and six officers injured, the chief of the Saanich police told reporters supports were being made available to all officers as three recover in hospital.
-
Bear sighting on grounds of Surrey, B.C., school during summer classes
Conservation officers have been notified after a bear was spotted on the grounds of a Surrey, B.C., high school Tuesday.
-
Motorcyclist struck, killed by tire on Highway 1 near Revelstoke
A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a tire that "detached" from a trailer along Highway 1 in B.C., according to police.