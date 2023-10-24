Unique masquerade ball event coming to Windsor
It's a unique take on the circus theme meets masquerade ball — and it's coming to Windsor.
“Carnival Noir: The Seven Deadly Sins" will take place at Scarehouse Windsor on McDougall Street on Friday, Nov. 3.
The event features multiple rooms, themed around the seven deadly sins with circus-style performances, cosplay models, games, prizes and a VIP dinner experience.
Joe Jelasic, co-owner of Velvet Edge Entertainment, is thrilled to have his company producing the event.
"Ticket are $60 and they go up and we have a VIP section which includes a full four-course meal from Nico Taverna,” said Jelasic.
“And, [the VIP option includes] an interactive dining experience, early access to our absinthe bar and early access to the party."
The main stage will host fire performers, acrobats, magicians and others. At midnight, the dance floor opens.
In terms of attire, costumes are discouraged (this is not a Halloween party) — instead, guests should wear a masquerade mask and dress according to the theme. Masks will be available for purchase at the event.
Around 350 to 400 guests are expected for the inaugural event.
