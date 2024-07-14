Union workers celebrate connection of Gordie Howe Bridge

The Gordie Howe International Bridge continues to inch closer to completion.

Workers from the Canadian union LIUNA 625 and the American Laborer’s Local 1191 gathered to celebrate their work on the project on Friday – snapping a picture on the nearly completed structure.

Although from the photographs to the average person the bridge appears to nearly be completed, there is still lots to do ahead of the bridge’s opening in fall of 2025.

The multi-year project has long been of interest, with construction beginning in December of 2022. With an initial completion date of November 2024, pandemic related supply chain issues have caused the opening to be pushed to next fall.

The total span between the two iconic towers now measures 853 metres, making it the longest span of any steel-cabled bridge in North America.