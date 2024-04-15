WINDSOR
Windsor

    Union reaches tentative deal with GreenShield Canada

    Greenshield workers on strike in Windsor, Ont., on March 1, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Greenshield workers on strike in Windsor, Ont., on March 1, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Workers with GreenShield Canada have reached a tentative deal, according to the union.

    About 580 members of Unifor Local 240 and 20 members with Local 673 have been on strike since March 1, when their contract expired.

    On March 25, Local 240 president Jodi Nesbitt said the biggest “sticking point” was job security, “making sure that we continue that work here in Windsor and within GreenShield Canada not-for-profit.”

    Nesbitt said just 20 of the employees work at the office in Toronto with the rest working at the office on Anchor Drive.

    Unifor represents IT specialists, customer service reps, client administrators and claims adjustors.

    Details haven’t been released yet on the ratification vote.

