Unifor and Ford come together, Veltman trial continues, and a car falls through a hole downtown: Top Windsor stories this week
Unifor and the Ford Motor Company reach a collective agreement, a widespread power outage was reported after a car fell through a hydro vault, and the Superior Court of Justice releases video of Nathaniel Veltman’s police interview.
Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
Unifor, Ford Motor Company reach tentative agreement
Ford's Windsor Engine Plant in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, May 1, 2020. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)In an eleventh hour deal, Unifor has reached a tentative agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
Representing more than 5,600 members at Ford facilities across Canada, Unifor National President Lana Payne said the deal addresses all issues raised by members.
“We believe that this tentative agreement, endorsed by the entire master bargaining committee, addresses all of the items raised by members in preparation for this round of collective bargaining,” said Payne. “We believe that this agreement will solidify the foundations on which we will continue to bargain gains for generations of autoworkers in Canada.”
The collective agreement between Unifor and the Ford Motor Company expired at 11:59 p.m. on Monday.
'I'm just gonna tell you': Accused in terrorism-motivated murder talk to London police
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, accused in the murder of a London, Ont. Muslim family speaks with a detective at London Police Service headquarters in this screenshot. (Source: Superior Court of Justice) The Superior Court in Windsor has released the video of two police interviews with Nathaniel Veltman in the hours after the Afzaal family was attacked.
On June 6, 2021, a black pickup truck was driven into the family of five who was out for an evening walk on Hyde Park Road in London, Ont.
Four people died – representing three generations of the family, and a fifth family member, a nine year old boy was seriously injured.
Car falls into hole in downtown Windsor leading to widespread power outage
A grate and pavement over a hydro vault collapsed in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Sept. 19, 2023 after a car parked on top of it, leading to power outages. (Source: Drew Dilkens/X)Emergency crews are working to repair a widespread power outage in Windsor, Ont.’s downtown core after a car fell into a hole and damaged utility infrastructure.
The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in an alley off Park Street between Ouellette Avenue and Pelissier Street.
The Windsor Police Service reports the area will remain closed until further notice due to a blown transformer.
Suspect in courthouse bomb threat hoax identified, arrest warrant issued
28-year-old Fernando (Sebastian) Guijarro Velastegui, formerly of Windsor, Ont., is wanted in connection with a bomb threat hoax made on Sept. 15, 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service)An arrest warrant has been issued by Windsor police for the suspect believed to be responsible for making a false bomb threat targeting the area near the Ontario Court of Justice late last week.
On Sept. 15, officers with the Windsor Police Service responded to an online report involving a bomb having been placed near the Ontario Court of Justice on Chatham Street East. Officers and K9 explosive-detection dogs conducted a thorough search of the area and ultimately determined there was no threat to the community.
‘She changed my life’: Legendary Canadian singer in Windsor to honour friend Rosalie Trombley
Burton Cummings, of legendary Canadian band The Guess Who, at the unveiling of a statue honouring Rosalie Trombley in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)Burton Cummings credits former Big 8 CKLW music director Rosalie Trombley with jump starting the iconic Canadian band The Guess Who.
The band enjoyed international success and Cummings told the gathering during the unveiling of a statue in Tombley’s honour Sunday they “made it” because of her.
“We travelled all over the world and I wouldn't have had that luxury had Rosalie Trombley not launched our first record,” he said.
Windsor Top Stories
-
LIVE FROM COURT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 'Deeply embarrassing for Canada's Parliament': Rota called to resign over Nazi veteran invite
Tensions flared in the House of Commons on Monday morning over opposition calls for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to the House of Commons for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
BREAKING U.K. police open sexual offences investigation after allegations about Russell Brand
British police have opened a sex crimes investigation triggered by news reports about comedian Russell Brand.
Global Affairs travel advisory to India updated to include protests, 'negative sentiments' towards Canada
Canada has updated its travel advisory for India to include warnings about protests and 'negative sentiments' towards Canadians in light of a recent breakdown in Canada-India relations.
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
Toronto woman hospitalized overseas with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
RCMP demolish last structure at Quebec's Roxham Road migrant crossing
The last RCMP building is coming down at Roxham Road, which became an unofficial border crossing used by more than 100,000 migrants crossing into Canada from Upstate New York to apply for asylum since 2017.
Thousands of Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh as Turkish president is set to visit Azerbaijan
Thousands of Armenians streamed out of Nagorno-Karabakh after the Azerbaijani military reclaimed full control of the breakaway region while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was set to visit Azerbaijan Monday in a show of support to its ally.
UN rights experts decry war crimes by Russia in Ukraine and look into genocide allegations
Independent UN-backed human rights experts said Monday they have turned up continued evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces in their war against Ukraine, including torture -- some of it with such "brutality" that it led to death -- and rape of women aged up to 83 years old.
Kitchener
-
New Indigenous centre in Kitchener vandalized
A new queer and Indigenous-led centre in Kitchener has been targeted by vandalism, less than two weeks before it's set to open to the public.
-
'I will never stop': Joshua Bennett's mother still seeking answers on two-year anniversary of his murder
Felisha Bennett is holding onto hope that someone will come forward with information on the murder of her 18-year-old son, Joshua Bennett, who was found dead on a Kitchener trail in 2021.
-
Reports of assault with conductive energy weapon in University District leads to arrest
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man after reports of an assault with a conductive energy weapon in the University District Saturday afternoon.
London
-
Scarborough man arrested for human trafficking-related charged in London, Ont.
A Scarborough man is facing multiple human-trafficking related charged after he allegedly broke into the victim’s London home, prompting an investigation.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 12: Jury hears from forensic identification officer
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who has been accused of intentionally striking a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pick-up truck, enters its third week Monday as the Crown continues to call witnesses.
-
London resident charged in fatal west end stabbing
A 33-year-old London resident has been charged with second degree murder in connection to a fatal stabbing Friday morning.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Charges dropped against construction company in Barrie, Ont. crash that killed 6 young adults
Charges against the company accused of criminal negligence in connection with an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie have been dropped.
-
Highway 400 multi-vehicle fatal collision involving pedestrian under investigation south of Barrie
A portion of Highway 400 through Innisfil, south of Barrie, is closed Monday morning for a collision.
-
Several people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil
Several people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 11 closed after two transports crash near North Bay
A crash between two tractor-trailers on Highway 11 early Monday morning has closed the road in both directions from North Bay to Marten River, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto man, 20, charged in Timmins apartment shooting, other suspects still at large
A 20-year-old Toronto man is charged with two counts of attempted murder in Timmins after a shooting at a Sixth Avenue apartment Sunday, police say.
-
Northern Ont. judge rejects claim that man stabbed victim in the back four times in self-defence
A judge in Sudbury, Ont., has rejected claims of self-defence by a man charged with stabbing a victim in the back four times.
Ottawa
-
Boy, 3, dies after falling from Ottawa high-rise
A small memorial of stuffed animals and signs sits outside a Donald Street apartment building, where a three-year-old boy died after falling more than 16 storeys on Sunday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Deeply embarrassing for Canada's Parliament': Rota called to resign over Nazi veteran invite
Tensions flared in the House of Commons on Monday morning over opposition calls for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to the House of Commons for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
House Speaker Anthony Rota apologizes after inviting man who fought for Nazis to Parliament
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Charges dropped against construction company in Barrie, Ont. crash that killed 6 young adults
Charges against the company accused of criminal negligence in connection with an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie have been dropped.
-
3.4M people affected by Ontario pregnancy and newborn care registry data breach
An Ontario government agency that manages data about pregnancy and newborn children in the province says the personal health information of about 3.4 million people was impacted by a data breach.
-
PHOTOS
PHOTOS Stunning show of northern lights captured across Ontario last night
Stargazers in Ontario got quite the show as the northern lights illuminated the skies overnight Sunday.
Montreal
-
RCMP demolish last structure at Quebec's Roxham Road migrant crossing
The last RCMP building is coming down at Roxham Road, which became an unofficial border crossing used by more than 100,000 migrants crossing into Canada from Upstate New York to apply for asylum since 2017.
-
'Show us the money!': N.L. premier says open to hydro deal if Quebec pays up
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said he is open to negotiations with Quebec as long as he is "shown the money."
-
Laval mayor dissatisfied with Quebec government aid on gun violence
"Too little, too late" was how Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer described Quebec's response to gun violence. Boyer made the strong criticisms in front of the media and Public Security Minister François Bonnardel, who had just announced the investment of $20 million to help the municipality.
Atlantic
-
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
-
RCMP investigate fatal crash in Plympton, N.S.
Digby RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of one person in Plympton, N.S.
-
'Renews my hope in humanity': Overwhelming support for 110 displaced tenants after Fredericton fire
There's been tremendous support for the 110 people displaced in a apartment fire in Fredericton, with members of the community donating clothes and opening their doors.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg crash leaves one dead, three injured
A single-car crash in Winnipeg on Sunday night has left one person dead and three others in the hospital
-
Attacks ramp up as parties continue campaigning for Oct. 3 Manitoba election
Manitoba's party leaders stepped up their attacks over the weekend in a bid to gain momentum heading into the final full week of the provincial election campaign.
-
'Everyone deserves to be who they are': Rally for Trans Youth in Winnipeg responds to anti-LGBTQ2S+ protests
Thousands gathered at the Manitoba Legislature Sunday in a massive show of support for Winnipeg's LGBTQ2S+ community.
Calgary
-
Death of man in Pineridge home investigated by Calgary police
Calgary police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the community of Pineridge on Sunday.
-
Central Alberta man arrested in connection with stolen vehicle, break-and-enter: RCMP
A 34-year-old man from Linden, Alta., is facing several charges in connection with a number of break-and-enters and thefts in Kneehill County.
-
Cougar caught on camera in southwest Calgary
A southwest Calgary resident is raising the alarm after he snapped a photo of a cougar within city limits.
Edmonton
-
Manslaughter conviction handed down in death of Billie Johnson
An Alberta man has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Billie Johnson.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Deeply embarrassing for Canada's Parliament': Rota called to resign over Nazi veteran invite
Tensions flared in the House of Commons on Monday morning over opposition calls for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to the House of Commons for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Driver dead in weekend rollover northeast of Edmonton
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Strong winds expected to batter Metro Vancouver Monday
A special weather statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver due to a fall storm expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain, and residents are being warned to brace for falling branches and potential power outages.
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings due to 'adverse weather'
Four sailings between Metro Vancouver and Victoria were cancelled Monday morning due to 'adverse weather conditions,' according to BC Ferries.
-
'A hero remembered never dies': Memorial honouring fallen police officers held in Victoria
Emotions were raw as hundreds gathered at the B.C. Legislature Sunday afternoon to honour the police officers who were killed in the line of duty.