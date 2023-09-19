Car falls into downtown Windsor sinkhole leading to widespread power outage

Emergency crews are working to repair a widespread power outage in Windsor, Ont.’s downtown core after a car fell into a sinkhole and damaged utility infrastructure.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in an alley off Park Street between Ouellette Avenue and Pelissier Street.

The Windsor Police Service reports the area will remain closed until further notice due to a blown transformer.

According to EnWin’s outage map, there are 292 customers in the downtown area affected. A further 14 customers were affected in the Walkerville area, but hydro has since been restored.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens posted on social media and said hydro and communication services are impacted and more updates are expected.

This is a developing story, more to come.