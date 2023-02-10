Unemployment rate improves in Windsor

Windsor’s unemployment rate isn’t highest in the country anymore, according to the latest report from Statistics Canada.

The jobless rate in the city was 6.2 per cent in January, compared to 7.9 per cent the previous month, which was the highest out of all major cities in Canada.

Windsor now has the fourth highest rate, behind Brantford, Ont. at 6.8, Calgary at 6.6 per cent and St. John's, N.L. at 6.3 per cent.

On a national level, Stats Canada said Friday that the economy added a whopping 150,000 jobs in January.

With 153,000 people joining the labour force last month, the unemployment rate held steady at five per cent, hovering just above the record low of 4.9 per cent.

Job gains were made across sectors, with wholesale and retail trade experiencing the largest gains to employment.

Meanwhile, wages were up 4.5 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

The Canadian economy has been on an upward trend with employment since September, adding a total of 326,000 jobs.

That's despite forecasters anticipating higher interest rates will slow the economy down significantly this year and weigh on employment.

With files from the Canadian press.