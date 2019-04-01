

CTV Windsor





While politicians try to get the attention of the federal and provincial governments over the elimination of a third production shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant, FCA employees are not waiting for the ball to the drop.

Some are already planning for the future.

The Unemployed Help Centre has already fielded calls from Fiat Chrysler workers, who are looking for guidance before the third shift is cut at the end of September.

CEO June Muir says they received a call from one worker the day after FCA announced the closure of the third shift on Thursday.

“They made an appointment to come in and ask questions and see what programs and workshops we offer and to make sure that they have a job to go to if that layoff should happen,” says Muir.

Muir says the UHC helped 1,700 find employment last year and they anticipate more calls.

“We try to explain everything as best we can to get them on the right track, create a service plan,” says Muir. “Create a plan they can take away with them and know what they're up against and know what they have to do.”

The biggest area for job opportunities is skilled trades.

“We're needing people,” says Andrea Ducharme, UHC job developer case manager. “We don't have the people to fill the shops so if someone would be interested in transitioning to an apprenticeship program it would be a great opportunity to do it now because we do have a void in that industry.”

The decision by FCA will also impact local organizations like the United Way, who rely on donations by employees.

“To what extent can we continue to fund at the existing level and do we have to make any changes to that?” asks local United Way CEO Lorraine Goddard.

Chrysler workers donated $1.2 million last year just to the United Way.

Goddard says even the two week shutdown that began Monday is affecting them.

“United Way relies on employee deductions and payroll deductions,” says Goddard. “We know we're not going to collect on these two weeks of shutdown. There are immediate implications to our campaign.”

Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy says they all have hope that something is going to happen and they're going to be able to save that shift, but it's important to be pro-active.

“A lot of families, a lot of lives are impacted by this,” says Cassidy.

The company says the elimination of the third shift is expected to impact 1,500 employees.

“I'm sure there will be a lot that will get the layoff notice and when they do we'll be ready,” says Muir.