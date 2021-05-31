WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit doesn’t expect cooling centres to open any time soon.

With temperatures on the rise, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed expects residents may need to find other opportunities to cool off.

Many of the facilities are currently closed under the province’s reopening act.

Dr. Ahmed says they will have to wait and see what kind of guidance they will receive from the Ford government.

“And then we’ll have to work with our city partners, municipal partners, to see what additional measures can be taken to help with the cooling centre but as of this time we don’t have those details,” he says.

For ways to beat the heat, visit the WECHU website.