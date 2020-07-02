WINDSOR, ONT. -- Just one day after celebrating the nation’s birthday, Windsor-Essex County is feeling the heat.

With the humidex, temperatures could reach 40 Celsius this weekend.

“I hope everybody likes hot weather because it’s going to last a while,” says meteorologist Gerald Cheng of Environment Canada.

“We are basically looking at temperatures into the 30s every single day, even into next week.”

The city has set up a temporary cooling centre at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

Municipalities in Windsor-Essex have closed their public pools and splash pads, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Windsor officials say seven of nine splash pads in the city will reopen on July 13. Windsor pools will remain closed, but the city expects to re-evaluate the decision allows Windsor to enter Stage 3.

“The lake is always natures air conditioning and you will find the cool air coming with just a light breeze,” says Cheng.

He also recommends staying in the shade, during hot temperatures and staying hydrated with plenty of water.

Cheng tells CTV Windsor the current heat wave could be a sign of things to come.

“There is a chance of a warmer trend. It’s looking to be an above average month in terms of temperatures.”

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning. The forecaster says the heat can be a health risk for young children, pregnant women, and older adults.

They also say people or pets should never be left inside a parked vehicle.