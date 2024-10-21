UHC presents many 'pastabilities' at fundraising luncheon

The Unemployed Help Centre (UHC) – Hub of Opportunities, in partnership with the Culinary Federation of Windsor, hosted it's second annual Pastabilities Luncheon at the Ciociaro Club on Monday.

The event brought together over 2,000 people and more than 20 culinary participants who were passionate about feeding the community by volunteering their time to prepare and serve a wide variety of pasta dishes.

The goal was to raise awareness and donations for those battling food insecurity in Windsor-Essex County, with organizers saying 100 per cent of the proceeds raised will support UHC’s food initiatives, including the Food Bank, Community Kitchen, and Plentiful Harvest Food Rescue Program.

UHC – Hub of Opportunities CEO and President of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association, June Muir, said it has seen a 27 per cent increase in first-time users at local food banks and served over 211,000 individuals last year, the need for support is greater than ever.

"It's just about collaboration, right. If you collaborate you can do more," Muir said.

"I think this event proves that collaboration is going to raise a lot of funds, and we'll be able to put 100 per cent back into the community, into our basic needs."

Chef Adelina DeBlasis, Culinary Federation, Windsor Chapter said this year's goal was to raise $75,000 while noting the Pastabilities Luncheon is a celebration of community spirit, bringing together culinary participants, students, and community leaders to raise awareness and support for those facing food insecurity in Windsor-Essex County.

“If we can achieve that, I will be so happy," DeBlasis exclaimed. "I'll be happy for everybody to be able to have our services. And I'm happy for the students too, because they worked really hard behind the scenes."

Last year's inaugural fundraiser raised roughly $50,000.