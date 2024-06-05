U Windsor President meets with protesters

After weeks of protesters camping out on the University of Windsor campus in the city’s west end, the president has met with protester demands to meet in person.

President Robert Gordon met with demonstrators Tuesday to talk about their demands to divest from any and all support of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

What started out as a daily protest, evolved into an encampment dubbed ‘the liberation zone,’ on campus on May 10.

The university said three other top officials were involved in the private meeting Tuesday evening.

The development comes just three days after a group of nearly 70 university faculty and instructors sent an open letter to Gordon — expressing concerns for what they call, “The university's institutional response… To the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”

The two side remained in the Toldo centre late into the evening.