WINDSOR
Windsor

    • U Windsor President meets with protesters

    A Liberation Zone in support of Palestine is seen at the University of Windsor on May 13, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) A Liberation Zone in support of Palestine is seen at the University of Windsor on May 13, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    After weeks of protesters camping out on the University of Windsor campus in the city’s west end, the president has met with protester demands to meet in person.

    President Robert Gordon met with demonstrators Tuesday to talk about their demands to divest from any and all support of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

    What started out as a daily protest, evolved into an encampment dubbed ‘the liberation zone,’ on campus on May 10.

    The university said three other top officials were involved in the private meeting Tuesday evening.

    The development comes just three days after a group of nearly 70 university faculty and instructors sent an open letter to Gordon — expressing concerns for what they call, “The university's institutional response… To the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”

    The two side remained in the Toldo centre late into the evening. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News