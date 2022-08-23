U.S. citizen allegedly attempts to smuggle four people into country on jet ski

Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada names new chief nursing officer, reinstating role to advise on health crisis

As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.

Dr. Leigh Chapman, Canada’s Chief Nursing Officer, speaks as Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos listens, during a news conference in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver