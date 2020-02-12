WINDSOR -- Tecumseh council has approved a two-year pilot project allowing urban hens.

It was passed at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Councillor Andrew Dowie says administration will now get procedures in place for residents to apply for a licence.

“Town administration, when they're ready, will start publishing the information online on our town’s website and circulate that opening day,” says Dowie. “You really have to be invested in this for it to work for you it's not something for the faint of heart someone who really believes the advantages of having urban hens in their backyard.”

An annual licence will cost $25. Hens must be at least four-years old and roosters are prohibited.

Hens must also be kept in their coops from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and must be maintained in a clean, dry, odor-free condition.