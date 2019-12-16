Two Windsor Spitfires selected for CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
Published Monday, December 16, 2019 4:34PM EST Last Updated Monday, December 16, 2019 4:37PM EST
Centre Jean-Luc Foudy was the 10th overall pick in the first round. (Courtesy OHL)
WINDSOR -- Two Windsor Spitfires have been chosen to play in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.
Will Cuylle and Jean-Luc Foudy will be part of the 25th annual game being hosted in Hamilton on Jan 16.
Cuylle and Foudy are rated first round candidates for next year's NHL draft.
RELATED IMAGES