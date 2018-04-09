

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Spitfires went shopping for offence at the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.

Of the 16 players selected by the Spitfires on Saturday, 10 were forwards, including centre Jean-Luc Foudy with the 10th overall pick in the first round.

The 15-year-old Foudy is listed at 5-foot-10 and 153 pounds. The right centre scored 25 goals and added 35 points for 60 points with the Toronto Titan Minor Midgets in the 2017-18 season.

Foudy, a Scarborough native, says he brings speed and playmaking ability to the Spitfires.

“It’s extremely exciting and kind of overwhelming,” admits Foudy. “Yesterday you are just a minor hockey player and now you are drafted to an OHL team, one of the better organizations. I’m just extremely happy to be hopefully playing for them next year.”

Foudy’s name may sound familiar to OHL fans. His brother Liam plays for the London Knights, and they are already looking forward to competing against each other.

“There’s already a rivalry between me and my brother,” admits the younger Foudy. “Now we are going to be going up against each with teams who are not the biggest fans of each other, and I’m hoping to beat him.”

Windsor selected a total of 10 forwards, four defencemen and two goalies in Saturday’s draft.

A pair of local players – Johnny Ulicny and Aleksa Babic of the Sun County Panthers AAA program – were taken by the Spitfires in the later rounds of the draft.

Windsor Spitfires picks in 2018 OHL Draft

1st Round: (#10): Jean-Luc Foudy (C) - (5'10, 153) - Toronto Titans Minor Midgets

2nd Round: (#25): Kyle McDonald (RW) - (6'3, 175) - Ottawa Senators Minor Midgets

3rd Round: (#45): Dylan Robinson (D) - (6'2, 163) - Brantford 99ers Minor Midgets

3rd Round: (#59): Xavier Medina (G) - (5'10, 163) - Detroit Honeybaked Minor Midgets

4th Round: (#80): McKay Hayes (C) - (6'1, 172) - Toronto Marlboros Minor Midgets

6th Round: (#110): Christian Stevens (C) - (5'11, 180) - Whitby Wildcats Minor Midgets

7th Round: (#125): Spencer Evans (D) - (6'2, 196) - PAL Junior Islanders (New York)

7th Round: (#130): Tanner Kelly (C) - (5'7, 140) - Detroit Little Caesars U15s

8th Round: (#159): Owen Shier (D) - (6'0, 179) - Central Ontario Wolves

10th Round: (#190): Daniel Botelho (G) - (5'11, 164) - Grey Bruce Highlanders

11th Round: (#210): Cade Lemmer (F) - (5'7, 183) - Team Wisconsin U16s

12th Round: (#230): Liam Scullion (C) - (5'11, 171) - Burlington Eagles

13th Round: (#250): Johnny Ulicny (LW) - (5'7, 143) - Sun County Panthers

13th Round: (#257): Luke Tuch - (LW) - (6'0, 186) - Buffalo Jr Sabres

14th Round: (#266): Aleksa Babic (D) - (5'9, 148) - Sun County Panthers

15th Round: (#286): William McKown (RW) - (5'11, 165) - St Louis Blues U16s